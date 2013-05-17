* Dlr near 10-mth high, regional Fed chief foreshadows QE wind-down

* Evidence mounts of slower U.S. economic growth

* Russia says Iran must take part in proposed Syria talks

* Brent oil to fall to $102.42 -technicals

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, May 17 Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data revived worries over demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.

Barring news on major supply disruption, the dollar will be a key driver for oil as investors increasingly expect the greenback's recent surge to peter out.

Brent crude had slipped 14 cents to $103.64 a barrel by 0321 GMT, with the June contract that expired in the previous session settling up 12 cents. It is expected to end the week unchanged.

U.S. oil slipped 6 cents to $95.11, after settling 86 cents higher. The contract is poised to end three straight weeks of gains.

"The dollar will influence oil quite a bit over the next few sessions because at some point it will start to weaken as it has strengthened too much in recent days," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities sales manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo.

"All U.S. economic indications in the last few days have been weak and that is raising doubts about demand."

The U.S. economy showed fresh signs of slowing in the second quarter, with factory activity slipping in the mid-Atlantic region while groundbreaking declined at home construction sites.

POLICY DOVE

The strong dollar and a weak outlook for demand will keep Brent trading in a $103 to $105 range next week, while the U.S. contract will swing between $95 and $98, Emori said.

The dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a regional Fed chief, long seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up on stimulus this summer and end it late this year.

Elsewhere, uncertainty over political tensions in the Middle East buoyed oil prices, with Russia's foreign minister saying Iran must take part in a proposed international conference to try to end Syria's civil war.

Charts show that Brent is expected to drop to $102.42 as it failed to break a resistance at $104.13, while U.S. oil is expected to revisit its Thursday low of $93.23, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)