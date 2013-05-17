* Dollar near 10-mth high, regional Fed chief foreshadows QE
SINGAPORE, May 17 Brent futures slipped on
Friday, staying below $104 as bleak U.S. economic data revived
worries about demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer,
while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
Barring news on major supply disruption, the dollar will be
a key driver for oil with investors increasingly expecting the
greenback's recent surge to peter out.
Brent slipped 5 cents to $103.73 a barrel by 0651
GMT. It is expected to end the week mostly unchanged. U.S. oil
was up 8 cents at $95.24, after settling up 86 cents, but
was on track to end a three-week winning run.
"The dollar will influence oil quite a bit over the next few
sessions because at some point it will start to weaken as it has
strengthened too much in recent days," said Tetsu Emori, a
commodities sales manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo.
"All U.S. economic indications in the last few days have
been weak and that is raising doubts about demand."
The U.S. economy showed fresh signs of slowing in the second
quarter, with factory activity slipping in the mid-Atlantic
region while groundbreaking declined at home construction sites.
POLICY DOVE
The strong dollar and a weak outlook for demand will keep
Brent trading in a $103 to $105 range next week, while the U.S.
contract will swing between $95 and $98, Emori said.
The dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a basket
of major currencies on Friday after a regional Fed chief, long
seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up on
stimulus this summer and end it late this year.
A firm dollar pressures oil as it makes commodities priced
in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Brent has risen about $7 from the low of under $97 for the
year touched on April 18. The U.S. contract has gained nearly
$10 since the 2013 low of $85.61 that was hit on the same day.
The difference between the U.S. benchmark and Brent
CL-LCO1=R widened beyond $10 per barrel for the first time
since May 7 in the previous session, and was at about $8 on
Friday. It hit a 2013 low of $7.20 earlier this week.
However, uncertainty over political tensions in the Middle
East cushioned oil prices, with Russia's foreign minister saying
Iran must take part in a proposed international conference to
try to end Syria's civil war.
Charts show that Brent is expected to drop to $102.42 as it
failed to break a resistance at $104.13, while U.S. oil is
expected to revisit its Thursday low of $93.23, said Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
