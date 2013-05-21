* Fresh conflict in Syria supports prices
* Weak demand outlook, well supplied market weigh
* Coming Up: API weekly crude stock report; 2030 GMT
By Ramya Venugopal
CHENNAI, India, May 21 Brent crude futures
steadied near a two-week high, holding around $105 per barrel on
Tuesday, as fears over rising Middle East tension offset concern
about moderating demand growth to lock prices in a tight range.
Reports of fresh skirmishes in Syria suggest the civil
conflict is at this year's peak, triggering fears it may spread
to neighbouring key oil producers, while a weakening dollar
added to the support.
Bearing down on prices are concerns that data this week may
show sluggish growth in major consuming economies, in addition
to high inventory levels and expectations of higher supply.
"The conflict in Syria looks like it's getting serious and
the dollar is heading lower, while continuing high inventories
are putting downward pressure on prices," said Victor Shum,
Victor Shum, managing director of IHS Consulting in Singapore.
"Given the physical fundamentals, I expect prices to
moderate from current levels, unless the situation in Syria
flares up further."
Front-month Brent futures rose 18 cents to $104.98
per barrel by 0230 GMT, after rising to as much as $105.31 in
the previous session, the highest since May 7.
U.S. crude added 12 cents to $96.83 and may be
supported by inventory data expected on Tuesday, which may show
a drop in crude stockpiles, according to a Reuters poll.
About 30 Hezbollah fighters and 20 Syrian soldiers were
killed in the fiercest fighting this year, suggesting greater
intervention by the guerrilla group in Syria, which shares a
border with key producer Iraq.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on
Monday as traders pared back expectations Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at tapering U.S. bond purchases
when he testified to the Congress on Wednesday.
Initial estimates of Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for
China, the euro zone and the United States, due on May 23 may
not be enough to dispel fears of a sluggish global outlook,
Reuters polls show.
Highlighting these concerns, UBS cut its forecast for
economic growth in China, the world's biggest energy consumer,
citing weak credit expansion and credit growth.
"While some of the weakness may be transitory, increasingly
evidence suggests that growth will be weaker than we previously
envisaged," Tao Wang, UBS China economist, wrote in a report.
Tuesday's U.S. inventory data may offer support to oil
prices if the numbers meet analyst expectations.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles are likely to have
fallen 400,000 barrels on higher refinery activity and lower
imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of seven analysts showed.
Crude inventory had reached a record high this month.
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)