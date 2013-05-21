* US gasoline futures down 2.4 percent
* Market waits on Fed's Bernanke testimony on Wednesday
* Coming Up: EIA weekly fuel stock report at 10:30 am EDT
(1430 GMT
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, including
API data)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, May 21 Crude prices fell on Tuesday,
led lower by a sharp drop in U.S. gasoline futures as traders
bet the market would be well supplied this summer, and as an
industry report showed rising fuel stockpiles in the world's
largest oil consumer.
After the market settled, the American Petroleum Institute
said U.S. crude oil stocks rose by more than 500,000 barrels
last week, trumping analyst expectations for them to fall, while
gasoline stocks jumped by 3 million barrels.
Brent crude oil futures for July delivery ended the
session 89 cents lower at $103.91 per barrel, after trading
above $105 and to a low of $103.51.
U.S. June crude oil futures, which expired on
Tuesday, finished 55 cents lower at $95.16 a barrel after
trading between $95.50 and $96.97. The more heavily traded July
contract ended 75 cents lower at $96.18 a barrel.
After settlement, prices dipped slightly in electronic
trading following release of the API data, but remained within
the day's trading range.
The spread between U.S. crude oil, also known as West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), and Brent crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to its
lowest in a week at $7.62 a barrel, but settled at $7.73.
The API said crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
point of the U.S. crude oil contract, rose by 459,000 barrels
last week.
Prices took some support during Tuesday's session after a
senior Federal Reserve official said he did not believe the U.S.
central bank should pull back on its quantitative easing
program.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a
voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year,
said inflation is too low to taper bond purchases.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month to ease borrowing costs.
Financial markets await Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony to Congress at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on
Wednesday and the release of the Fed's meeting minutes.
Any hint that the Fed will slow the current bond buying
policy should boost the dollar, potentially weighing on crude
oil and other commodities priced in the greenback as they become
more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
GASOLINE TUMBLES
Gasoline futures weighed on the entire crude oil
complex on Tuesday, ending the day more than 2 percent lower at
$2.8458 per gallon, the biggest daily percentage loss since May
1.
Between Wednesday and Friday last week, gasoline rose from
$2.77 a gallon to $2.92. That surge, ahead of the U.S. Memorial
Day holiday weekend, was premature and overdone, said Andy
LeBow, vice president at Jefferies Bache.
"I think that the product that led us to the upside is now
leading us on the downside," LeBow said.
Memorial Day ushers in summer driving season and peak demand
for gasoline in the United States. Gasoline stocks in PADD 1,
the densely-populated U.S. East Coast district, are 13 million
barrels above last year's level, the latest government figures
showed last week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its
weekly fuel stocks report at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Lending some support to prices was fear that supply could be
disrupted if fighting in the Middle East intensifies.
Reports that Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas were involved in
fierce fighting in Syria prompted alarm that the civil war may
spread to neighbouring countries.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London, Ramya
Venugopal in Chennai, India, and Robert Gibbons and David
Sheppard in New York.; editing by Mark Heinrich and David
Gregorio)