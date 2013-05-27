* Weak data, high US gasoline stocks weigh on prices
* Worries that U.S. may scale back stimulus measures hurt
* OPEC likely to leave policy unchanged at meeting on May 31
By Julia Payne
LONDON, May 27 Brent oil crude futures eased
slightly on Monday, as last week's weaker data lingered over a
market thinned by public holidays in the United States and
Britain.
Brent futures eased 13 cents to $102.51 per barrel
at 1308 GMT, following the worst weekly performance in five
weeks. U.S. crude shed 54 cents to $93.61 per barrel.
Oil came under pressure last week as data showed China's
factory activity declined in May for the first time in seven
months and U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace since
October. The United States and China are the world's top two oil
consumers.
Producer cartel the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting
Counties (OPEC), is odds on to leave output policy unchanged,
say delegates who attend meetings. As a risk factor for oil
markets, its May 31 gathering in Vienna barely features on
traders' radar.
"There is a risk that prices go down due to demand concerns
and that OPEC is unlikely to change anything at the meeting this
week," Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt
said.
One reason is that Brent oil prices are very close to top
producer Saudi Arabia's favoured $100 a barrel, meaning the
producer with the most sway is unlikely to call for a production
cut.
"People will slowly move towards $100 a barrel at the end of
the week unless something unexpected happens in the financial
markets or geo-political landscape," Fritsch at Commerzbank
said.
Data last week also showed stockpiles of gasoline in the
United States are close to the highest level for this time of
year since 1999.
(Additional reporting by Ramya Venugopal in Singapore; Editing
by William Hardy)