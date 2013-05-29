* IMF and OECD cut China growth forecasts
* OPEC oil ministers look set to maintain output targets
* API reports crude, gasoline builds that exceed forecasts
* Coming up: U.S. EIA data at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT)
Thursday
(Updates with API data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, May 29 Oil futures slid nearly 2
percent on Wednesday, as U.S. equity markets slid lower and
investors worried about an uncertain demand outlook for the
global economy following weak growth forecasts for China.
On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes fell from recent record
levels, down more than 1 percent at the session low but with
more modest declines at the close. The drop followed a sudden
surge in yields on U.S. Treasuries, on expectations that the Fed
will begin to reduce its bond-buying stimulus program as the
U.S. economy improves.
Crude prices tumbled sharply just after 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT) in a high volume sell-off that sent prices down more than
$1 a barrel in the span of 15 minutes.
Gasoline also lost more than 1 percent in a similar rapid
sell-off an hour later, which traders attributed to a technical
event known as the "death cross," in which the 50-day moving
average of prices crossed under the 200-day moving average.
Front-month Brent futures fell $1.80 to settle at $102.43,
and extended losses to over $2 during post-settlement trading.
The slide came a day after Brent rose more than $2, reaching its
highest level since May 21.
U.S. crude shed $1.88 to settle at $93.13, and also
lost more than $2 during post-settlement trading.
"We're following the risk trade, which is the stock market,"
said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of
iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
Investors fear that stronger U.S. data could prompt the
Federal Reserve to scale back its quantitative easing program,
which has helped push money into riskier assets such as
commodities in recent years.
The pullback leaves both Brent and U.S. crudes in the middle
of the bands in which they have hovered through May,
highlighting a lack of trading conviction amid uneven global
economic data and concerns that signs of recovery in the United
States could curb the Fed's liquidity program.
"It's become a fairly tight trading range," said Andy Lebow,
vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.
"U.S. crude is settling into the $92 to $98 range, and Brent
too is kind of locked into the $100 to $106 range."
In Vienna, OPEC oil ministers looked set to keep oil output
targets steady for 2013, with representatives signaling they are
happy with current price levels.
"There's a growing confidence that OPEC is unlikely to take
any action that would keep a firm floor under prices," said Tim
Evans, energy specialist with Citi Futures Perspective in New
York.
Prices came under early pressure from weak growth forecasts
for No. 2 oil consumer China. The International Monetary Fund
cut its growth forecast for China this year to 7.75 percent from
8 percent, citing a weak world economy and exports, while the
OECD cut its forecast to 7.8 percent from 8.5 percent.
"The IMF downgrade of the Chinese economic outlook is going
to be difficult to overcome today," said John Kilduff, a partner
at Again Capital in New York.
The American Petroleum Institute issued its weekly inventory
report which showed a build in U.S. crude stocks of 4.4 million
barrels, and a build in gasoline stocks of 1.9 million barrels.
Both numbers were bigger than the builds expected by a
Reuters poll of 11 analysts, who forecast a fall in U.S. crude
of 400,000 barrels and a smaller rise in gasoline stocks of
100,000 barrels. The market will closely watch U.S. inventory
data from the Energy Information Agency, scheduled for release
at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) Thursday.
On Tuesday, upbeat U.S. housing and consumer confidence data
sparked expectations of improved demand from the world's top
consumer and pulled Brent prices up as much as $2 during the
day.
Traders were also closely watching the conflict in Syria
that has underpinned concerns about supply from the Middle East
and lent support to oil prices. Britain and France said they did
not have to wait until Aug. 1 to arm rebels fighting Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, and Russia said it would not scrap
plans to deliver an air defense system to the conflict-ridden
nation.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Ramya
Venugopal in Chennai, India; Editing by Chris Reese, Bob
Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)