By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, May 29 Oil futures slid nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, as U.S. equity markets slid lower and investors worried about an uncertain demand outlook for the global economy following weak growth forecasts for China.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes fell from recent record levels, down more than 1 percent at the session low but with more modest declines at the close. The drop followed a sudden surge in yields on U.S. Treasuries, on expectations that the Fed will begin to reduce its bond-buying stimulus program as the U.S. economy improves.

Crude prices tumbled sharply just after 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) in a high volume sell-off that sent prices down more than $1 a barrel in the span of 15 minutes.

Gasoline also lost more than 1 percent in a similar rapid sell-off an hour later, which traders attributed to a technical event known as the "death cross," in which the 50-day moving average of prices crossed under the 200-day moving average.

Front-month Brent futures fell $1.80 to settle at $102.43, and extended losses to over $2 during post-settlement trading. The slide came a day after Brent rose more than $2, reaching its highest level since May 21.

U.S. crude shed $1.88 to settle at $93.13, and also lost more than $2 during post-settlement trading.

"We're following the risk trade, which is the stock market," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.

Investors fear that stronger U.S. data could prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back its quantitative easing program, which has helped push money into riskier assets such as commodities in recent years.

The pullback leaves both Brent and U.S. crudes in the middle of the bands in which they have hovered through May, highlighting a lack of trading conviction amid uneven global economic data and concerns that signs of recovery in the United States could curb the Fed's liquidity program.

"It's become a fairly tight trading range," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.

"U.S. crude is settling into the $92 to $98 range, and Brent too is kind of locked into the $100 to $106 range."

In Vienna, OPEC oil ministers looked set to keep oil output targets steady for 2013, with representatives signaling they are happy with current price levels.

"There's a growing confidence that OPEC is unlikely to take any action that would keep a firm floor under prices," said Tim Evans, energy specialist with Citi Futures Perspective in New York.

Prices came under early pressure from weak growth forecasts for No. 2 oil consumer China. The International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for China this year to 7.75 percent from 8 percent, citing a weak world economy and exports, while the OECD cut its forecast to 7.8 percent from 8.5 percent.

"The IMF downgrade of the Chinese economic outlook is going to be difficult to overcome today," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York.

The American Petroleum Institute issued its weekly inventory report which showed a build in U.S. crude stocks of 4.4 million barrels, and a build in gasoline stocks of 1.9 million barrels.

Both numbers were bigger than the builds expected by a Reuters poll of 11 analysts, who forecast a fall in U.S. crude of 400,000 barrels and a smaller rise in gasoline stocks of 100,000 barrels. The market will closely watch U.S. inventory data from the Energy Information Agency, scheduled for release at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) Thursday.

On Tuesday, upbeat U.S. housing and consumer confidence data sparked expectations of improved demand from the world's top consumer and pulled Brent prices up as much as $2 during the day.

Traders were also closely watching the conflict in Syria that has underpinned concerns about supply from the Middle East and lent support to oil prices. Britain and France said they did not have to wait until Aug. 1 to arm rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Russia said it would not scrap plans to deliver an air defense system to the conflict-ridden nation. (Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Ramya Venugopal in Chennai, India; Editing by Chris Reese, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)