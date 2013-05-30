* Dlr under pressure as Fed could maintain stimulus for now
* Asian shares follow global equities lower
* Brent to rebound to $103.14 -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks at 1500 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, May 30 Brent futures rose towards
$103 a barrel on Thursday as the dollar weakened, regaining
ground from their biggest slide in almost a month the day
before.
The decline in the dollar, under pressure from growing
expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus for
the time being, overshadowed concerns sparked by an industry
report showing a surprise rise in U.S. crude and gasoline
stockpiles.
Brent crude had gained 22 cents to $102.65 a barrel
by 0307 GMT, after settling $1.80 lower in its biggest slide in
percentage terms since May 1. U.S. oil climbed 3 cents to
$93.16, after ending $1.88 lower.
"We may see some retracement in prices, towards $103 or
mid-$103 for Brent," said Ryoma Furumi, a commodity sales
manager at Newedge in Tokyo. "But the market will keep a close
eye on movements in the forex and equity markets."
A weak dollar boosts oil as it makes commodities priced in
the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies. The
previous session's plunge was in part due to a slide in U.S.
equity markets.
American Petroleum Institute data on Wednesday showed a 4.4
million barrel increase in U.S. crude inventories for the week
to May 24. That was much higher than a Reuters forecast for a
fall of 400,000 barrels.
The API reported a 1.9 million barrel build in gasoline
stockpiles for the week, led by a nearly 1.2 million barrel
increase on the Gulf Coast. Gasoline inventories were forecast
to have risen 100,000 barrels for the week.
Investors are now waiting for data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) later today for more clues on
the outlook for U.S. demand.
Brent is expected to rebound to $103.14 per barrel, while
U.S. oil is expected to rebound into a range of
$94.14-$94.58, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
