* Dollar near 4-mth lows, supports commodities

* US East Coast gasoline stocks highest since Feb 2012

* Chaotic Libya struggles to maintain oil output

* Coming up: U.S. retail sales for May at 1230 GMT (Updates prices)

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, June 13 Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Thursday as a jump in U.S. gasoline stocks with the summer driving season already underway stoked worries about demand, but a weak dollar helped stem the slide.

The U.S. dollar stood near a four-month low against a basket of major currencies as investors cut bullish positions amid uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve would pare its stimulus programme. That helped cushion oil even though the market is fundamentally weak.

Brent crude had slipped 23 cents to $103.26 a barrel by 0701 GMT, after settling 53 cents higher. U.S. oil fell 50 cents to $95.39, after ending up 50 cents.

"The dollar is providing support to oil," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan. "Fundamentally, prices should go down because demand is weak. China and Europe are not doing good, while oil supplies are ample."

The World Bank cut its outlook for global growth, saying the economy should expand more slowly this year than last due to a deeper-than-expected recession in Europe and a slowdown in some emerging markets, including China.

Hasegawa expects Brent to trade between $100 and $105 a barrel over the next few days, and U.S. oil between $92 and $97, with prices influenced by demand uncertainty and the dollar.

While a weaker dollar would support oil, which is priced in the greenback, by making it cheaper for holders of other currencies, worries about growth in demand as stocks pile up in top consumer the United States will drag on prices.

Gasoline stocks on the U.S. East Coast rose 2.9 million barrels last week to their highest level since February 2012, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed. It also showed a build in crude oil stocks compared with a forecast of a draw.

The EIA data compounds a weak global demand outlook, already flagged by key reports earlier this week.

DEMAND OUTLOOK, SUPPLY

The International Energy Agency said modest economic growth was limiting oil demand worldwide, and that some developed economies would see absolute declines in oil consumption in 2013.

Both OPEC and the U.S. EIA cut their global oil demand growth forecasts on Tuesday.

Yet, oil drew support from worries that geopolitical tensions may disrupt oil flows.

Libya is struggling to keep its oil output stable as protests cut exports. The state National Oil Corporation said output had slumped to less than 1 million barrels per day following the shut down of two export terminals and a major oilfield.

In Syria, Western officials will meet the commander of the main force fighting President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday to discuss new aid, diplomats said, worrying investors the civil war may turn into a regional conflict. (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)