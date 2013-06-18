(Corrects to say in paragraph 2 that Fed meeting starts on
Tuesday, not Wednesday)
* Investors on the sidelines ahead of FOMC meet
* Market keeps an eye on standoff over Syria
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, June 18 Brent crude futures were
barely changed around $105, holding not far off their strongest
level in 10 weeks on mounting tensions in the Middle East, as
investors remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.
The Fed, whose two-day policy-meeting starts on Tuesday, is
under pressure to roll back some of the $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases under its latest programme, after some advances
in the U.S. economy. Its three quantitative easing schemes have
buoyed prices of gold and other commodities
At 0117 GMT, Brent was up 15 cents at $105.62 a
barrel, having risen to $106.67 on Monday, its highest since
April 4. U.S. oil added 15 cents to $97.92 after hitting
a nine-month high near $99 a barrel in the previous session.
"What I'm expecting is some indication of a slow, measured
tapering of the bond purchase programme by the Fed. It will
cause some impact to markets at the start but I'm looking for
minimmal slippage at least for oil prices," said Carl Larry,
president of the Houston-based Oil Outlooks and Opinions.
"In general any decision to taper would signal confidence in
the ongoing recovery of the U.S. economy, that is potentially an
upside for markets depending on how investors take it."
Global financial markets have been on edge since Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the central bank would be
looking to taper its stimulus if the economy showed signs of
improvement.
The oil market is also keeping an eye on a standoff over the
civil war in Syria as world leaders lined up to pressure Russian
President Vladimir Putin into toning down his support for Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad on the second day of a G8 summit.
Although Syria is not key to global oil supply, investors
are worried the civil war there could affect other countries in
the Middle East and plunge the whole region into conflict
Any run-up on geopolitical risk would soon bump into a
fundamental situation of ample supply and uncertain demand.
Stung by recent victories for Assad's forces and their
support from Hezbollah guerrillas, the United States said last
week it would step up military aid to the rebels, including
automatic weapons, light mortars and rocket-propelled grenades
"The market has certainly built in a risk premium into
prices, and this should keep it supported despite fundamentals
suggesting that there is more than enough oil out there to
buffer a disruption to any kind of supply from the region,"
Larry said.
"But until we see some clear consensus between the likes of
Russia and the U.S. we shouldn't expect to see an end in sight
in Syria and that keeps the risk of the conflict spilling over
and drawing in other regional entitites much higher."
U.S. commercial crude oil stocks are expected to fall due to
lower imports according to a preliminary Reuters poll done on
Monday.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Lewa Pardomuan and
Richard Pullin)