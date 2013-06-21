(Corrects headline and first paragraph to June 2012 from June
3)
* Brent gives up earlier gain in downward slide
* Fell $3.97 Thursday for biggest daily drop since November
* Brent-WTI spread narrowest since November 2011
By Anna Louie Sussman and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, June 21 Oil tumbled for a second
session on Friday under pressure from concerns about the economy
and demand from China, setting Brent crude on course for its
biggest two-day loss since June 2012.
Even as the U.S. equity market stabilized after two days of
losses on the back of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
announcement on Wednesday to pare back monetary stimulus, crude
prices added to Thursday's losses.
"Without quantitative easing and strong China demand, the
oil bull story evaporates," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst at
Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
"The only thing you have left is potential geopolitical risk
or weather risk, which at this point seems to be coming down a
bit."
Brent crude's two-day loss extended to 5.5 percent, while
front-month U.S. futures broke through its 50-day and 100-day
moving averages as losses picked up steam after trading opened
in the United States.
Both contracts traded down more than $2 a barrel at points,
with Brent off $2.00 to $100.15 a barrel by 12:36 p.m. ET (1636
GMT). The spread between Brent and U.S. crude narrowed to $6.90,
after hitting a session low of $6.54, its narrowest since Nov.
2011.
Front-month U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate, lost
$1.89 to trade at $93.25 a barrel, while second month WTI traded
down $1.96 to $93.19. Further out on the curve, losses were
greater as the WTI complex deepening the backwardated term
structure, where near term contracts trade at a premium to later
months.
Traders have said the emergence of new pipeline capacity to
drain inventories from the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for
the U.S. contract is bolstering WTI, with further support coming
from Fed expectations.
"There's an immediacy to exit farther-out contracts. There's
going to be less inflation, and you don't want to be long crude
if economic conditions are going to tighten and the dollar's
going higher in the long-term," said Bill Baruch, senior market
strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago, Illinois.
The Federal Reserve's announcement of tapering also
strengthened the U.S. dollar, making it more expensive for
holders of other currencies to buy dollar-denominated currencies
such as oil.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and David Sheppard in
New York, Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler in London, and Manash
Goswami and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Grant
McCool)