(Refiles to correct spelling of Opinions in fourth para)
* Investors eye next week's non-farm payrolls
* Gasoline stock build in U.S. caps gains
* Coming Up: Euro zone economic sentiment 0900 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, June 27 Brent crude rose for a fourth
session in a row on Thursday to trade near $102 a barrel as weak
U.S. economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will
soon reduce its monetary stimulus, underpinning commodities.
Brent crude for August delivery, was up 24 cents at
0142 GMT, after settling 40 cents higher at $101.66 a barrel in
the previous session, while U.S. crude was up 10 cents at
$95.60 a barrel.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.8 percent annual
rate in the first quarter, down from a previous estimate of 2.4
percent.
"This is the clearest indicator that the U.S. economy is now
just taking baby steps towards recovery, and that is not enough
to get the demand back to pre-2008 (economic crisis) levels,"
said Carl Larry, president of Houston-based investment
consultancy, Oil Outlooks and Opinions LLC.
"The weaker Q1 GDP numbers also show us that there are still
blindspots in the U.S. economy and that probably means the
Federal Reserve will be very conservative in pulling the plug on
stimulus."
The gains in the European benchmark were capped by an
unexpected spike in gasoline inventories in the United States in
the summer driving season.
U.S. stocks of gasoline surged 3.65 million barrels to 225
million barrels in the week ending June 21, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a much more modest build of
900,000 barrels.
Brent is down 8.5 percent for the quarter, its third
quarterly loss in a row, having slipped after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke laid out a roadmap last week to ease off bond buying
and on concerns about an economic slowdown in China.
Investors are now turning their attention to U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due next week to gain further clarity and
direction over the U.S. economy.
"This is the more definitive number for the Federal Reserve,
because we know that they are comfortable with inflation levels,
but unemployment is still not where they want it to be," said
Lee Chen Hoay, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
(Editing by Naveen Thukral and Richard Pullin)