* Brent set for third quarterly loss, longest losing streak
since 1997/98
* Turmoil in Libya and reduced output at North Sea support
* Investors eye China PMI data due on Monday
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, June 28 Brent crude oil futures rose
above $103 a barrel on Friday and are set for the first monthly
rise in five months, after comments from Federal Reserve
governors that the Fed is in no rush to scale back its massive
bond-buying program.
The North Sea benchmark, however, is still on track for a
third quarterly loss -- the longest such streak since 1997/98 --
on persistent worries about the state of the global economy and
its impact on oil demand.
The latest Fed comments appeased investors who had worried
that the central bank would soon ease its unprecedented
bond-buying stimulus programme, which could derail oil demand in
the world's largest oil consumer.
Brent crude oil futures gained 18 cents to $103 a
barrel by 0251 GMT, after falling to a session low of $102.44
earlier as investors sold off gains from the previous session.
U.S. crude oil rose 11 cents to $97.16 a barrel.
"(Thursday's) settlement price was slightly higher than
expected without any bullish fundamental news but supported by
comments by (the governors)," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity
sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"We will probably see some light profit-taking and
short-covering today and I think the market will trade within a
narrow range."
Risk assets have been sold off since last week when Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank expected to reduce
the pace of bond buying later this year, and to end the program
altogether by mid-2014, if the economy improves as expected.
The move comes amid lingering concerns over tight liquidity
in China and a slowing economy which could impact oil demand in
the world's second-largest oil consumer.
China's central bank is squeezing funds out of the money
market, forcing banks to borrow money at historic interest rate
levels, but the manoeuvre appears to have been calculated to
have limited impact on the real economy.
"We may be seeing a little bit of positioning prior to China
PMI data which is due on Monday as a recent slew of statistics
from China point towards the fact that the risk is to the down
side," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
Growth in China's factory sector may have stalled in June as
domestic and external demand weakened, a Reuters poll showed,
boding ill for broad economic prospects in the second half.
The median forecast of 12 economists polled by Reuters this
week showed China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
likely touched 50 in June, from 50.8 in May.
Turmoil and outages in oil-producing regions also lent
support to Brent. Libya's defence minister will be removed from
his post following fierce clashes between rival armed militias
in the capital Tripoli, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on
Thursday.
Output at Britain's Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea is
expected to stay at reduced levels of around 170,000 barrels per
day (bpd) for around five days, an industry source said on
Thursday.
But large stockpiles in the U.S. of crude oil and gasoline
put a lid on oil price gains.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)