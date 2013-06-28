* Brent set for 3rd quarterly loss, longest since 1997/98
* Brent premium to U.S. hits narrowest since Jan 2011
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, June 28 Brent crude oil futures fell
in choppy trading on Friday to close lower for the third
straight quarter, the longest stretch of quarterly declines in
15 years.
Trade ended Friday with the premium of Brent to U.S. oil
futures at the $5.57 a barrel, the narrowest level since January
2011, marking a near $15 drop in the spread since the start of
the year.
Growing capacity to ship crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract has alleviated
some of the pressure on West Texas Intermediate crude, allowing
it to rebound relative to Brent.
Trade of the spread was heavy over the first half of the
year when the new pipeline capacity came online as part of
industry efforts to realign the market to get booming production
from U.S. shale and Canadian oil sands plays to the Gulf Coast
refining hub.
The U.S. infrastructure changes came against a backdrop
where traders were weighing demand concerns and changes to
monetary policy in top consumer nations such as the United
States and China.
"We're definitely going through an adjustment period in this
market. We're not only going through changing of the guard of
the benchmarks but we are looking towards the world beyond
stimulus," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
"There's absolutely no doubt that this taper up/taper down
was affecting the price of oil. Does anyone believe oil would be
at $90 a barrel if the Fed wasn't buying this $80b a month?"
Brent crude oil futures shed 66 cents a barrel to
settle at $102.16 by 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), closing the
quarter down $7.86 a barrel and down $8.95 a barrel for the
first half.
U.S. crude oil gained 8 cents on the day to $97.13 a
barrel, ending the quarter down 10 cents but up $5.31 from the
close of 2012.
On Friday, oil came under pressure from the stronger dollar
as investors resumed pricing in the possibility that the Federal
Reserve will begin to pare back its bond-buying program as soon
as its September policy meeting.
Fed Governor Jeremy Stein on Friday highlighted September as
a possible time when the U.S. central bank will need to consider
reducing its 'quantitative easing' economic stimulus program.
A strong U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities
such as Brent crude oil more expensive for holders of other
currencies, and weighs on commodity prices.
Traders were also watching ongoing turmoil in Libya and
other oil-producing regions, as well as a North Sea outage.
Britain's Buzzard oilfield output is expected to stay at a
reduced rate of around 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) for around
five days, an industry source said on Thursday.
Russian Urals crude values spiked to near a record high on
Friday as oil producer Surgut sold barrels at a healthy premium
due to a shortage of supplies from the world's largest oil
producer from Baltic ports.
Hedge funds and other large speculators slashed their bets
on rising U.S. crude oil prices in the seven days to June 25,
cutting their net long futures and option positions by more than
40,000 U.S. crude oil contracts, the equivalent of over 40
million barrels of oil, from a two year high hit the previous
week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday