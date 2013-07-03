* US crude stocks post biggest summertime drop in 13 years
-EIA
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 9.4 mln barrels last week -API
* U.S. oil futures trading closed on Thursday for July 4
holiday
* Weak Chinese data still weighs on oil market
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, July 3 Oil prices ended higher for a
third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the New York contract
settling at a 14-month high, as traders fretted about unrest in
Egypt and reacted to rapidly tightening supplies in the U.S.
domestic market.
While oil prices pushed above $101, many traders were
fixated on ructions in key spreads, with the premium of European
Brent crude over U.S. WTI touching its highest since 2010 before
beginning to unwind amid an easing short squeeze.
U.S. weekly inventory data showing that stockpiles fell by
more than 10 million barrels, the biggest drop for this time of
year in nearly 13 years, added to worries that unrest in Egypt
could destabilize the Middle East, which pumps a third of the
world's oil, and fuelled gains.
The sharp drawdown in crude stocks is "something that nobody
anticipated," said Addison Armstrong, director of market
research with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Although analysts have been looking for inventories to ebb, the
drop was nearly five times larger than forecasts.
In Egypt, President Mohamed Mursi rejected an army ultimatum
to step down. While the Suez Canal Authority said there was no
sign of the political turmoil disrupting up to 2.4 million
barrels per day of oil transit, traders were edgy.
"We've had two revolutions now in Egypt, and Algeria's
economy is pretty bad, so all of the data are there to spark a
revolution," said Paul Sullivan, an adjunct professor who
teaches on global energy and security issues at Georgetown
University in Washington, D.C.
"What happens in Egypt may determine what's going to happen
in many other countries for some time to come."
Front-month U.S. crude oil futures ended $1.64 per
barrel higher at $101.24, having touched a session high of
$102.18. The contract blew past the 10- and 15-day moving
averages on a continuation chart in the last two sessions, and
gained 3.3 percent in the last three sessions.
Brent crude oil futures settled $1.76 per barrel
higher at $105.76, the highest settlement price since June 19
for a three-day gain of 2.7 percent. Brent traded as high as
$106.03, but failed to reach the 100-day moving average at
$106.04.
Both U.S. gasoline futures and heating oil futures
settled around 5 cents higher at $2.83 per gallon and
$2.95, respectively.
This week's gyrations have shifted the front end of the WTI
futures curve, bending it sharply into backwardation as the
prompt month contracts surged. By Wednesday the short squeeze on
spreads began to cool, with the most active spread between the
U.S. September and October oil contracts ending near flat at
around $1.06 after soaring as a high as $1.30, more than $1
higher than two weeks ago.
Trading volume in that spread halved from Tuesday to some
40,000 lots, still more than twice as much as normal trade last
month. Total trading volumes in the Brent and WTI contracts were
some 64 percent and 53 percent higher than the 30-day average,
respectively.
BRENT/WTI SPREAD OVERDONE, CHINA DEMAND WEIGHS
Brent's premium to West Texas Intermediate crude
at one point narrowed to $3.09, the weakest since December 2010,
but settled at $4.52 per barrel.
Projects aimed at shifting crude from the oversupplied hub
of Cushing, Oklahoma, to refineries on the Gulf Coast are
expected to lower transport costs and shrink the price gap
between Brent and WTI.
The spread was largely a "momentum" trade, said Armstrong,
as nothing fundamental in the market had changed. Traders are
likely to take bets off the table in the spread as well as
straight oil trades later this week or early next week after
this run higher.
"I think we're getting a little overdone to the high side,"
he said.
Crude prices were somewhat capped on weak Chinese economic
data. China is the world's second largest oil consumer.
A survey showed June growth in China's services sector at
its weakest for nine months. This follows reports that showed
China's manufacturing growth plumbed multi-month lows in June as
foreign and domestic demand waned.
Oil trading on the CME Group's New York Mercantile
Exchange is closed on Thursday in observance of the U.S.
Independence Day holiday and electronic trading resumes at 6
p.m. for Friday July 5.