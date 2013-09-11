* Obama to pursue Russian proposal on Syria's weapons
* U.S. crude stocks dip, gasoline rises - EIA
* Fed decision on monetary stimulus expected next week
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
settlement)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Crude oil prices edged up in
choppy trading on Wednesday as investors worried about whether
diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would
avert military action that could disrupt oil supplies from the
Middle East.
The small bounce up in crude prices ended a two-day slide
that came as diplomatic efforts quelled fears of a military
strike against Syria. Last week, crude prices surged on fears
that unrest in Syria might spread to other parts of the Middle
East, disrupting supplies from a region that pumps a third of
the world's oil.
"The market's given back as much as it's going to over
Syria, and that attracted some buyers who are still worried
about what's going to happen there," said John Kilduff, partner
at Again Capital LLC.
Also supporting oil prices, investors remained uncertain
about whether negotiations in Libya would end labor strikes at
oilfields and ports that have disrupted oil exports.
Crude has also drawn support from recent positive economic
data from China and the United States, although U.S. government
oil data on Wednesday showed a smaller-than-expected decline in
crude oil stocks, indicating weak demand.
Brent crude oil futures rose 25 cents to settle at
$111.50. In the past two days, Brent fell more than 4 percent.
On Tuesday, it dropped to a two-week low.
U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 17 cents to
settle at $107.56 a barrel.
U.S. oil prices were consolidating after three weeks of
trading between $104 and $112 per barrel, said Gene McGillian,
an analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The two-day retreat on easing fears has subsided,"
McGillian said. "The market is stabilizing again on how talks
will proceed on the Russian proposal."
U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to explore a Russian
initiative to neutralize Syria's chemical weapons, but he still
sought support for his threat to use force if diplomacy fails.
As the geopolitical risk premium deflated Brent prices, the
global benchmark's premium over U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R narrowed to
$3.61 a barrel during the session. But Brent's premium widened
back out to $3.94 at settlement, which was up from the previous
settlement.
U.S. government data showed lackluster oil demand.
Crude stocks dipped by 219,000 barrels last week, a smaller
decline than the decrease of 1.5 million barrels analysts had
expected. Gasoline stocks rose unexpectedly, indicating that
demand supported by summer driving season had ended.
U.S. gasoline futures settled at $2.71 a gallon, its
lowest closing price since mid-January.
Libyan union and shipping sources said there were no
substantial changes at ports and oilfields, crippled in the
worst disruption to its oil industry since the civil war in
2011.
The U.S. Federal Reserve may decide next week to begin
tapering its monetary stimulus, although last Friday's
disappointing U.S. jobs data convinced many economists that any
withdrawal will probably be gradual.
A cut in Fed stimulus would likely strengthen the dollar,
hitting oil and other commodities priced in the greenback.
Brent oil was also seeing some support from continued supply
disruptions in Libya. North Sea oil output is expected to rise
in October but not enough to offset losses from
Libya.
(Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso in New York, Peg
Mackey in London and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)