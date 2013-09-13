* Brent down 2.9 percent since last Friday
* Investors focus on Syria, Fed meeting next week
* Global oil market remains tight
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Brent crude oil edged higher
on Friday, erasing losses of over $1 in a run-up in the hour
before the settlement as uncertainty over negotiations between
the United States and Russia over Syria's chemical weapons put
investors back on edge.
Investors piled in ahead of the weekend, lifting prices and
capping a session of mostly selling.
"People do not want to be short over the weekend. As
optimistic as talks seem to be going, the risk is if they fall
apart over the weekend," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
Early losses of more than $1 in both Brent and U.S. crude
indicated the market was less worried about a military strike on
Syria as Russia and the United States agreed on a new push to
negotiate an end to that country's civil war.
U.S. crude pared some of its earlier losses that came after
weak consumer confidence and retail sales data pointed toward
slower growth during the third quarter in the world's largest
oil consumer.
The Brent crude futures contract for October, which
expires on Friday, rose 15 cents to $112.78 a barrel, after
earlier touching a session low of $111.60.
U.S. crude shed 39 cents to $108.21 a barrel, after
hitting a session low of $107.23.
The spread between the two benchmarks widened to $4.57,
after narrowing to $3.93 earlier in the session.
Speculators cut their net long U.S. crude oil futures and
options positions for the second week in a row, government data
showed. The investor group had built up its second
largest net long position on record at the end of August on
fears of a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria.
Brent has lost about 2.9 percent since last Friday. The
international benchmark has slid about $5 a barrel since the end
of August, when it jumped above $117 amid worries that a
possible U.S. attack on Syria could lead to more violence in a
region that pumps around a third of the world's oil.
Tensions had eased earlier this week, with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
working to flesh out a Moscow plan to dispose of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons.
Brent was on course for its first weekly decline in a month,
its steepest since the week ending June 21.
Investors are focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting next week. The U.S. central bank is expected to begin
tapering, or reducing monthly bond purchases. Weak U.S. data has
analysts expecting less of a reduction than once thought.
"I think the market's going to languish here, until we start
to get some insight into what the Fed's intentions are going to
be," said Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"Right now everything seems to be up in the air, and the
market's just wavering back and forth until it finds its signal
to go on a new drive."
Although global oil markets remain tight, with more than 1
million barrels per day (bpd) of Libyan crude oil exports
unavailable due to civil unrest and strikes, investors expect
supplies to improve over the next few months.
"Oil markets are likely to be better supplied in the fourth
quarter," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil and commodities
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "It's not surprising oil
prices are falling as the Middle East risk premium diminishes."
Libya's state National Oil Corp has declared force majeure
or its inability to honour contracts on three ports, according
to a company document, following several weeks of shutdown.
Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports have slowed so
far in September and may fall further until mid-October due to
maintenance, according to shipping data and industry sources,
tightening supply from OPEC's second-largest producer.
In addition, a processing platform in Norway's Ekofisk crude
stream will be partially shut down in the next week for repairs,
its operator has said, which may further delay shipments of the
oil that helps set the Brent benchmark.
