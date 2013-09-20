* White House says Obama may meet Iran president next week
* US pushes for enforcement of US-Russia deal on Syria
* Coming up: US CFTC commitment of traders data at 1930 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Brent crude prices held
steady above $108 a barrel on Friday, set for the biggest weekly
decline in three months on the return of some Libyan oil output,
although supply concerns remained in focus as geopolitical
tensions simmered in the Middle East.
The U.N. Security Council is expected to decide next week on
how it will enforce a U.S.-Russian plan to destroy Syria's
chemical weapons. The United States and Iran may also meet next
week to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme.
Brent crude for November delivery had slipped 6
cents to $108.70 a barrel by 0514 GMT. The crude benchmark has
lost about 3.6 percent for the week and is on track for its
steepest weekly decline since mid-June.
U.S. crude for October delivery dropped 23 cents
to$106.16 a barrel. The contract, which expires later in the
day, is down almost 2 percent this week.
"The big driver of oil markets in the last day or two has
been news that Libya has restored some production capacity,"
said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Also, the immediate Syrian risk has been unwound."
Libya's crude oil production has recovered to 620,000
barrels per day (bpd), compared with its pre-war capacity of 1.6
million bpd, as major western fields ramped up output after
protesters agreed to reopen them. Output had collapsed to below
200,000 bpd in a stalemate between protesters and the government
that lasted more than a month.
"Supply tightness seems to be easing but Libya's export
recovery is not something that's being assured," said Barclays
analyst Sijin Cheng.
Elsewhere, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent signals
that he is looking for a thaw in relations with the United
States, and the White House said leaders from both countries may
meet next week. Western sanctions on Iran's nuclear programme
have sharply reduced Tehran's oil revenues.
Fears of an imminent U.S.-led military strike on Syria
abated this month after Russia and the United States struck a
deal to remove chemical weapons from the war-torn country,
although it was still uncertain how the plan would be carried
out.
"The risk associated with Syria and Iran will remain and
will continue to add a risk premium to oil markets," Spooner
said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Jacob Pedersen; Editing by
Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)