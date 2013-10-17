* U.S. Congress ends debt deadlock
* Investors bracing for data as govt shutdown ends
* U.S. says talks intense, serious after Iran hints at
concessions
* US crude stocks up, Cushing shows 1st build since July
-API
* Brent neutral in $109.41-$112 range -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Brent futures were steady
above $110 a barrel on Thursday, with investors reluctant to
lock in fresh positions ahead of a deluge of data expected in
the wake of Washington's deal to end a partial government
shutdown.
With federal workers returning to work, oil investors are
awaiting delayed economic indicators to gauge the outlook for
U.S. demand.
While Asian shares, the dollar and most other markets
cheered the eleventh hour U.S. deal, progress on talks over
Iran's nuclear programme capped gains in crude futures.
Brent crude was unchanged at $110.59 a barrel at
0424 GMT. The November contract, which expired overnight ended
90 cents higher, while the December contract settled up $1.17.
U.S. oil fell 7 cents to $102.22 on Thursday, after
ending $1.08 higher.
"With U.S. Congress postponing the deadline and talks
between Iran and Western countries progressing in a very, very
positive atmosphere, oil prices could go lower going forward,"
said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at Newedge in Tokyo.
"A clear direction for the market will emerge once we start
to see the U.S. data delayed due to the shutdown."
Capping weeks of political brinkmanship that had unnerved
global markets, the Senate and House of Representatives each
passed the spending measure. President Barack Obama was expected
to sign the bill imminently.
But the deal offers only a temporary fix, funding the
government until Jan. 15 and raising the debt ceiling until Feb.
7.
Until clear market direction emerges, oil futures will trade
in a narrow range, with Brent swinging between $108.50 and $113
a barrel, Newedge's Seta said. If Brent breaks below $108.50,
its next support is at $107.50, he added.
IRAN, STOCKPILES
Investors are now focusing on the outcome of talks between
Iran and the world powers over Tehran's nuclear programme.
The United States described two days of negotiations as the
most serious and candid to date after Western diplomats said
Iran hinted it was ready to scale back sensitive atomic
activities to secure urgent sanctions relief.
Oil prices are also under pressure after data from the
American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude inventories at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub rose last week for the first time
since early July, while overall U.S. crude stockpiles also
gained.
U.S. crude stocks rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week to
Oct. 11, the API data showed, more than double forecasts in a
Reuters poll of analysts for a build of 2.2 million barrels.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)