* China's Q3 GDP growth fastest this year, but outlook murky
* China's Sept implied oil demand down 1.8 pct on yr to 9.61
mln bpd
* Brent may retest support at $108.68 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Brent futures rose on Friday,
holding above $109 a barrel as data showing China's economy grew
at the fastest pace this year in the third quarter helped offset
concerns about demand for oil after a rise in crude stockpiles
in the United States.
The Chinese data underpinned the better tone in financial
markets, a day after the United States sealed an 11th-hour deal
to end a government shutdown.
Asian shares hit a five-month high, although gains in oil
may be limited by the worries about demand plus the prospect of
further U.S. fiscal talks in just a few months' time.
Brent crude had gained 17 cents to $109.28 a barrel
by 0428 GMT, after settling $1.48 lower. U.S. oil gained
11 cents to $100.78, after ending $1.62 lower overnight.
"The Chinese government will meet their target growth rate
of 7.5 percent and that will support oil, going forward," said
Tetsu Emori, a commodity fund manager at Astmax Investments in
Tokyo.
"Overall sentiment is weak because of the U.S. debt issue.
Without a permanent solution, it becomes difficult to decide
whether to take on more risk or not."
Emori expects oil to stay in a tight range until clearer
evidence is available on the demand outlook in the United
States. U.S. oil may slip to $96-$97, and while the probability
is low, it may dip to $92 if that level is broken, Emori said.
The low for Brent is seen at about $100 a barrel, he said.
Oil was also supported by a weak dollar, which was near an
eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday as
traders focused on the economic impact of the acrimonious
showdown in Washington that dragged the U.S. to the brink of a
debt default. A weak dollar makes it cheaper for importing
countries to buy oil priced in the U.S. currency.
GAINS CAPPED
But crude was held back by data showing implied oil demand
in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, fell 1.8
percent in September from a year earlier to 9.61 million barrels
per day (bpd), according to Reuters calculations based on
preliminary government data.
Tension between Western powers and Iran over its disputed
nuclear programme could ease, given progress in talks this week,
although it could be some time before sanctions against Tehran
are lifted and more of its crude flows into the market.
"Talks have progressed, but it is too early to say that we
may start to see some easing of U.S. sanctions," Emori said.
Brent is expected to retest support at $108.68 and a break
below that will lead to a further drop into a range of
$107.71-$108.03, while a bearish target of $98.15 has resumed
for U.S. oil, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Alan Raybould)