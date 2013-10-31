* Brent on track for fourth monthly gain in five
* Brent-WTI spread near 6-month highs at around $13
* U.S. crude has fallen 5.6 pct in October
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Brent crude edged lower on
Thursday, but held up well above $109 a barrel and is set to end
October with its fourth monthly gain in five, bolstered by
disruptions to shipments from key producer Libya.
U.S. oil futures, however, are on course for their worst
month since February, having fallen more than 5 percent so far
in October amid a sustained increase in stockpiles in the
world's top oil consumer, even as the Federal Reserve left its
economic stimulus intact.
U.S. crude's losses have widened its discount to Brent
CL-LCO1=R to around $13, near six-month highs reached last
week.
Brent crude for December delivery was off 17 cents
at $109.69 a barrel by 0241 GMT. The crude benchmark is up 1.2
percent in October.
"The situation in Libya remains uncertain. There were
expectations earlier of a gradual recovery in production but
provided there's no further escalation in protests," said Chee
Tat Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
Strikes and protests by militias, and minorities demanding
more political rights or better pay have reduced Libya's exports
to 90,000 barrels per day from its capacity of 1.25 million bpd.
Oil production remained at a trickle after the western ports
of Zawiya and Mellitah suspended exports this week, on top of
the closure of most eastern facilities. Only one tanker was
expected to load condensates in Mellitah, trading sources said,
even as Prime Minister Ali Zeidan announced plans to build two
oil refineries.
U.S. crude was off 13 cents at $96.64 a barrel. West
Texas Intermediate oil has fallen 5.6 percent this month, its
steepest loss since February.
Oil stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma -- the delivery point for
U.S. oil futures -- rose by more than 2 million barrels last
week, the largest build since December 2012, according to data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The data, released on Wednesday along with figures showing
the largest six-week increase in overall U.S. inventories since
April 2012, helped widen the spread between WTI and Brent to
$13.36 overnight. That gap hit $13.40 on Oct. 23, the biggest
since early April.
"While we continue to get numbers that support the evidence
that there is an excess of supply, we're looking for demand to
ramp up to clear that inventory," said Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"I would certainly expect some demand, be it technical or
fundamental, to kick in before WTI reaches $95."
U.S. oil touched a four-month low of $95.95 last week, but
has regained some ground since on expectations demand would pick
up as U.S. refineries emerge from maintenance season.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)