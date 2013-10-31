* Brent-WTI sold on profit-taking after spread hit widest
gap in 6 months
* Libya hikes pay for oil workers; exports lowest since 2011
* Market anticipates return of U.S. refining capacity
(Updates with Syria report)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Brent crude futures dropped
more than $1 on Thursday, reversing the previous session's
gains, as traders booked profits and turned their focus to the
end of the U.S. refinery maintenance season, which is expected
to boost demand for U.S. crude.
Traders sold Brent after the spread between the
international benchmark and the U.S. oil benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) grew to the widest in six months at $13.60
per barrel. Brent's premium over WTI had risen by nearly $5 over
the past five sessions.
"We jumped up $5 in a week," said Gene McGillian, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "People are looking
to scrape some money up."
Traders kept close watch over Syria following afternoon news
reports of an Israeli attack on a Syrian military base, though
many said it had no discernible impact on oil
prices.
Brent ended October nearly flat as disruptions to oil
shipments from major producer Libya kept supply tight.
Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.02 to
settle at $108.84 a barrel.
U.S. crude pared earlier losses to settle down 39
cents a barrel at $96.38. It posted a 5.8 percent drop for the
month, its biggest such drop in a year.
U.S. oil rose to a session high of $97.03 earlier in the
session. WTI's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R finished the
session at $12.46.
The January WTI contract slipped to a 3-cent discount to
February CLF4-G4 for the first time since June. That state of
so-called "contango," in which the first month's price is lower
than that of later months, indicates a well-supplied market.
LIBYA UNCERTAINTY
Libya's efforts to end an oil crisis that has reduced its
exports to a trickle, supporting Brent, looked set to fail on
Thursday after oil workers appeared to shrug off a 67 percent
pay increase and a deal to reopen the eastern Hariga terminal
looked close to collapse.
The country's oil exports slowed to their lowest level since
its 2011 war this week as protests, which have halted terminals
and fields in the east, spread to the west of the country.
STOCKS RISE
Oil stocks rose for a third week at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery point for U.S. oil futures, U.S. government data
showed. The data, released on Wednesday along with
figures showing the largest six-week increase in overall U.S.
inventories since April 2012, pressured U.S. crude prices, which
helped boost the premium for Brent.
Refiners should soon start absorbing some of that excess
supply as seasonal maintenance comes to an end. Some 700,000
barrels per day of refinery capacity is expected back online by
mid-November, IIR Energy data showed.
"Oil is gaining in relationship to the products in
anticipation that refinery runs are going to start kicking up
pretty soon and demand's going to get better," said Phil Flynn,
an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
Oil producers are expected to begin filling the southern leg
of TransCanada's Keystone pipeline next month, which will also
drain supplies from Cushing.
(Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso in New York, Simon
Falush in London and Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by
Keiron Henderson, David Gregorio, Peter Galloway Chizu Nomiyama
and Ken Wills)