* Dollar index holds firm after climbing to seven-week peak
* China's services industry picks up further in October
* East Libya movement launches government, challenges
Tripoli
* Coming Up: U.S. factory orders; 1500 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Brent futures rose above $106 a
barrel on Monday as investors locked in fresh positions after
the previous session's steep fall, but prices are set to weaken
amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its
monetary stimulus.
Upbeat U.S. manufacturing data stirred speculation the Fed
may roll back its monetary stimulus in December, instead of
March as many currently expect, boosting the dollar and weighing
on most commodities. Yet that was countered by a deepening
crisis in Libya, helping keep oil prices supported.
Brent crude gained 28 cents to $106.19 a barrel by
0408 GMT, after settling nearly $3 lower on Friday at its lowest
since July 4. U.S. oil fell 1 cent to $94.60, after
settling $1.77 lower and posting its fourth straight week of
losses.
"We are still in a situation where we could see significant
swings in the dollar and that will lead to a lot of volatility
in oil and other commodities," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets. "This week it is going to be a data
story, but we are likely to see further downside for oil."
Direction of financial markets including oil will depend on
the outcome of a slew of key data such as U.S. employment
numbers, and talks by four Fed officials, due later this week.
More data pointing to a strong recovery in the United
States, in addition to the manufacturing numbers that came out
on Friday, would raise expectations the Fed would cut back its
stimulus.
That would reduce supply of dollars in the market,
bolstering the currency and making dollar-denominated assets
such as oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The dollar index was holding firm at 80.691 on Monday
having climbed to a seven-week peak on Friday.
Brent faces resistance at $108.70 and support at $102.50
this week, Spooner said. For the U.S. benchmark the upper end is
$98.70, with the next support at $92.70 once the contract makes
a significant breach below $94.67.
Brent may form a temporary bottom in a support zone of
$105.49-$105.78, and rebound towards $106.62, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
LIBYA
Developments in OPEC-producer Libya left investors worried
about supply, keeping oil supported.
Leaders of an autonomy movement in Libya's oil-rich east
unilaterally declared a regional government on Sunday, in a
further challenge to the weak central government.
The announcement is a symbolic blow to efforts by the
Tripoli government to reopen eastern oil ports and fields
blocked since summer by militias and tribes demanding a greater
share of power and oil wealth.
The recent spate of protests and strikes at ports and oil
fields have knocked down crude production to some 10 percent of
Libya's capacity of 1.25 million barrels a day.
While easing of tensions between Iran and the West about
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and a weak global economy
mean supply fears have eased some what and oil markets are amply
supplied, concerns over disruption from the region continue to
remain nevertheless.
"Middle east is not in the agenda right now, but it is
always with us," Spooner said. "Any new supply threat, or
significant decline in output will support prices."
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)