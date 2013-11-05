* Forecasts for U.S. crude stocks to gain 1.6 mln barrels
* U.S. GDP data eyed for clues on Fed's stimulus plans
* New Libya unrest, Egypt tensions support oil prices
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. crude oil futures settled
at their lowest point in five months on Tuesday, pressured by
forecasts for rising supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf
Coast refineries were expected to remain offline at least
through the end of this week.
U.S. crude has fallen in five out of the past six sessions.
Brent crude oil fell on Tuesday after hitting a four-month low
during the previous session.
A steady build in U.S. oil stocks has kept prices under
pressure in recent weeks. Data is expected to show a new weekly
increase of around 1.6 million barrels, its seventh in a row,
according to a Reuters poll ahead of a U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) report.
Stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S.
benchmark futures, rose by more than 2 million barrels, the
largest build since December 2012, in the week ending Oct. 25.
A report from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed oil stocks rose by 871,000 barrels last
week. Oil stocks at U.S. oil storage hub Cushing rose by 999,000
barrels, API said.
"North America is creating an avalanche of oil that doesn't
seem to have a home right now," said Gene McGillian, an analyst
at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Illinois.
"Until the refineries start to ramp back up and make some
products that can be shipped out of the country, we'll continue
to look for the bottom."
Brent crude shed 90 cents to settle at $105.33 a
barrel, after making a low of $105.19.
U.S. oil fell $1.25 to settle at $93.37 a barrel,
after posting a low of $93.07 earlier in the session. The U.S.
front-month contract has lost nearly $19 since late August, when
it traded above $112.
The spread between Brent and WTI widened 35 cents to close
the session at $11.96.
U.S. gasoline futures bounced off a near-two year low
of $2.5153 a gallon reached in the previous session but finished
slightly down from the previous day's close at $2.5161, dragged
down by the weak U.S. crude oil market that was leading the
complex down.
"Gasoline just got taken down with the crude, basically,"
said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
TAPER TALK
The U.S. dollar traded about 0.2 percent higher against a
basket of currencies throughout the day, keying off a Tuesday
report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) that
showed U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in
October, which could strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve
to start scaling back stimulus later this year.
"I think the ISM number would suggest more tapering from the
Fed," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at the Price Futures Group in
Chicago, Illinois.
"Do you really want to be long oil as you're facing
potential record supplies, uncertain demand and a higher
dollar?"
Investors are looking for important data from the U.S. later
this week, including gross domestic product (GDP) and payrolls
numbers, to offer a clearer view of the outlook for demand in
the world's biggest oil consumer.
The data could also give clues on when the Fed may start to
roll back its monetary stimulus, which would reduce the supply
of dollars and make dollar-denominated assets such as oil more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Comments by top Fed officials overnight suggested that a
cut-back in the stimulus was not imminent.
MIDEAST TENSION
Renewed tensions in Libya and Egypt offered some support to
prices.
Active shooting erupted early on Tuesday in Tripoli, the
latest unrest in the OPEC producer that highlights the
government's inability to control militia groups.
Recent protests and strikes at ports and oilfields had
already knocked Libyan crude production down to some 10 percent
of its capacity of 1.25 million barrels a day.
The government has been trying to reopen eastern oil ports
and fields blocked since summer by militias and tribes demanding
a greater share of power and oil wealth.
Tensions in Egypt, where ousted president Mohamed Mursi went
on trial and could face a death sentence, also supported oil.
(Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, Ron Bousso and
Manash Goswami; Editing by Jane Baird, Keiron Henderson, Chris
Reese, Bob Burgdorfer and Andrew Hay)