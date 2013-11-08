* Iran, world powers may be near interim nuclear deal
* U.S. added more jobs than forecast in Oct
* Heavy fighting rocks Libyan capital
(Updates to settlement prices)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 8 Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per
barrel on Friday as traders covered short positions going into
the weekend and kept a close watch over a meeting between
Western powers and Iran over its nuclear program and renewed
violence in Libya.
Six western nations and Iran were expected to iron out an
agreement during a meeting in Geneva. This could ease sanctions
against Iran, which have removed more than 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) of oil from world markets. Any increase in supply from
the Islamic Republic could push oil prices sharply lower.
In Libya on Friday, protesters prevented a tanker from
loading 600,000 barrels of oil headed for Italy at the eastern
port of Hariga. On Thursday in Tripoli, the
worst fighting in months broke out.
"You've had kind of a down week and there are lots of moving
pieces in the Mideast right now," said Bill O'Grady, chief
market strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St.
Louis. "If you've been short all week, why carry the shorts into
the weekend?"
In early trade, Brent hit a four-month low. But it
but surged nearly $2 per barrel higher to a high of $105.38. The
contract settled $1.66 per barrel higher at $105.12 after
trading as low as $102.98, the lowest since early July.
U.S. oil ended 40 cents higher at $94.60, after
dropping to a session low of $93.90.
U.S. oil briefly turned negative early in the session after
U.S. Labor Department data showed an increase of more than
200,000 jobs last month. The positive economic
data fed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pull the
brake on its quantitative easing program, which would dampen
demand for oil, analysts said.
Brent's premium over U.S. oil widened on presumptions that
Brent may be cheaper, or that U.S. oil may get more expensive to
ship after a train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in
Alabama.
The European benchmark's premium over West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), the grade of crude oil underpinning the U.S.
oil futures contract, CL-LCO1=R widened by close to $1.70 to a
high of $10.82. Earlier, it had narrowed to a three-week low of
$8.60 per barrel. It settled at $10.52.
MIDEAST/IRAN/SUPPLIES WEIGH
A deal between the six Western nations and Iran was not yet
imminent, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said early on
Friday, noting that "there are some important gaps that have to
be closed."
News that Saudi Arabia cut its crude output in October to
9.75 million bpd from 10.1 million in September also helped keep
a floor under prices. The figures were given to Reuters by an
industry source familiar with the matter.
Still, both Brent and U.S. oil ended with their fourth and
fifth straight weeks of losses, respectively, as oil markets
remain well supplied. Money managers had also cut their bullish
bets in U.S. crude oil futures and options to the lowest since
June, government data showed on Friday.
The apparent improvement in relations between Iran and the
West is raising the possibility of even more supply, analysts
said.
"The theme is overwhelmingly bearish," VTB Capital oil and
commodities strategist Andrey Kryuchenkov said. "The long-term
fundamental picture (for supply) is comfortable anyway you look
at it."
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London; Editing
by Marguerita Choy, Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)