* EIA data shows biggest weekly crude draw of the year
* Gasoline stocks post largest build since January
* IEA sees upside risk to oil price as demand surges
* Brent-WTI spread nearly five weeks
By Anna Louie Sussman and Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Brent oil rose on supply
concerns as traders remained skeptical that Libyan oil exports
would resume while U.S. crude fell after government data showed
large builds in refined oil products, suggesting sluggish oil
demand.
The price divergence capped a volatile session that saw the
premium of Brent to U.S. oil narrow to a one-month low, then
settle more than $1 wider.
Gasoline prices dropped to a session low and within
fractions of a penny of the 50-day moving average at $2.6420 per
gallon after data showed inventories rose by nearly four times
what was forecast.
U.S. crude stocks saw the biggest draw since December 2012,
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed, which would ordinarily cause prices to rise.
Several traders said the big drop in crude stocks could be
due to an end-of-year push to empty facilities and avoid being
taxed on inventories, and that it doesn't necessarily signal
strong demand.
"At the end of the year, the refiners have a tendency to
draw down supply," said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at the
Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois. "I think people are
realizing that the number probably isn't as big as it looks."
Brent crude oil rose 32 cents to settle at $109.70 a
barrel, after notching a session low of $108.62. U.S. crude
futures for January delivery fell $1.07 to $97.44.
Gasoline ended the day 2.18 cents lower at $2.6611 per
gallon.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R settled at $12.26,
after having swung between a one-month low of $10.31 and a high
of $12.42 during the session.
Projections that Libyan supply would return to the global
market has cut Brent's price by nearly $2 in the last three
sessions, and narrowed its premium to the U.S. benchmark.
Libya's government expects eastern tribes to reopen three
oil ports this weekend but the market is taking a wait-and-see
approach.
The market is "going back to 'Let's see if they can actually
get it back online'," said Gene McGillian, an energy analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"People are trying to buy (the spread) back and they're
covering, so that's putting a bid back in Brent."
Brent's premium to U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) has also slumped since hitting more than $19 at the end of
November as changes in pipeline flows are expected to relieve a
supply glut in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the
U.S. oil futures contract.
The drain from Cushing has yet to show up as Wednesday's EIA
report showed a build of 625,000 barrels at the storage hub.
Oil prices fell for much of Wednesday's session, shrugging
off predictions of a resurgence in global demand from the west's
energy watchdog.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) revised up its
estimates for global oil demand growth on Wednesday, saying in
its monthly report that after eight quarters of contraction, oil
demand in the world's heavily industrialized countries returned
to growth in the second quarter.
