By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Dec 12 Brent oil futures tumbled by
more than $1 on Thursday as traders anticipated an increase in
Libyan oil supply and expectations grew that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would soon start to unwind its stimulus program, which
has supported commodity prices.
U.S. oil rose slightly on expectations for increased demand
as new pipeline projects promise to relieve a glut of oil at the
domestic storage hub, though the demand picture remained
unclear.
The diverging prices narrowed the spread between the two by
more than $1 from the previous session's close.
Reports late in the day that more than 30 Egyptian police
officers were wounded when a car bomb exploded near their base
in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia prompted Brent to pare
losses. The Suez Canal serves as a major
transportation artery in the global oil market.
Brent crude oil pared about 50 cents of losses after
the news, but ultimately settled $1.03 lower at $108.67 a
barrel, after hitting a session low of $108.51. Brent prices
dropped further in post-settlement trading to $108.46 per
barrel.
U.S. crude futures for January delivery rose 6 cents
to settle at $97.50 a barrel.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R narrowed by more
than $1 to settle at $11.17.
Brent's premium over the U.S. benchmark has shed more than
$8 in volatile trade over the last two weeks as the market
grapples with whether demand for refined oil products is rising
or whether U.S. refiners are pumping out distillates to take
advantage of rich margins, said Bill O'Grady, chief market
strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis.
Changes in pipeline flows are expected to send oil from
Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. oil futures
contract, to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, but it remains unclear
how much of that refined oil is making it to global markets.
While refiners churned out a record amount of distillates
last week, distillate stockpiles rose much more than expected,
U.S. government data showed.
"The key question for the spread now is what happens to all
the accumulating product," O'Grady said. "The products have to
go somewhere. You can't refine and build inventory."
Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures, more commonly
known as heating oil, fell by more than 1 percent to a session
low of $2.9775 per gallon, within fractions of a penny of the
50-day moving average of $2.9785. The contract settled 4.11
cents lower at $2.9801.
The crack, or difference, between U.S. crude oil futures and
ULSD CL-HO1=R narrowed by $1.79 to end the day at $27.66. The
crack for Brent LCO-HO1=R narrowed by 70 cents to settle at
$16.49.
Traders awaited news from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
next week that will likely center on the timing of pulling back
its stimulus program, which has kept the dollar weak and
supported commodities prices.
The U.S. central bank has been buying $85 billion worth of
bonds a month to free up cash reserves at banks and stimulate
lending.
Mixed U.S. economic data has kept financial markets
uncertain on when the Fed will begin to taper the bond
purchases.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose sharply last week, reversing the previous three
weeks' declines, but a recent strengthening of the labor market
likely remains intact.
Strong U.S. retail sales data also supported the dollar,
which pressured Brent prices. A strong dollar makes
commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers
using other currencies. The dollar index, a measure of
the greenback's strength against a basket of currencies, was
last trading 0.39 percent higher at $80.202.
Brent prices were also pressured after Libyan Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday the government expected eastern
tribes to reopen three oil ports over the weekend.
The closure of most of Libya's oil facilities
since July has underpinned international oil prices for several
months in what was the worst disruption to hit Libya's oil
industry since the 2011 civil war.
In addition, oil exports from certain OPEC members will rise
380,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Dec. 28, an oil
consultancy said, adding more supply to the market.
