* Libya aims to restart 3 eastern oil ports on Sunday
* Upbeat US data raises prospect of Fed stimulus wind-down
* Brent-WTI spread narrowest in 1 month
* Pipelines set to drain Cushing glut
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Brent crude held above $108 a
barrel on Friday as traders eyed a restart of ports in eastern
Libya while also looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve
meeting for any changes to its massive stimulus programme.
Upbeat economic data from the United States has heightened
speculation that the Fed might start trimming its bond purchases
as early as next week, a move that could strengthen the
greenback and weigh on demand for dollar-denominated commodities
such as oil. But stronger data could also lead to higher fuel
demand growth at the world's largest oil consumer.
"The prospect for WTI is better than Brent," Phillip Futures
analyst Tan Chee Tat said.
January Brent crude had edged up 10 cents to $108.77
a barrel by 0317 GMT, while U.S. crude futures for January
delivery were at $97.52 a barrel, up 2 cents.
Brent slipped by more than 2 percent this week, the steepest
weekly loss since late October, and its premium to West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) closed at $11.06 on Thursday, the narrowest
in a month.
The Brent-WTI spread could narrow to below $10 by
mid-January when pipelines start draining crude from WTI
delivery point Cushing in Oklahoma, Phillip Futures' Tan said.
Shell's Houston-to-Houma pipeline and TransCanada's southern
leg of the Keystone XL will start operations over the next few
weeks, while the Seaway Twin, to move crude from Cushing to
Texas, is expected to start in the second quarter of 2014.
In Libya, the government is set to reopen three eastern
ports on Sunday that could increase exports from the OPEC
producer from the current 250,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Analysts were doubtful as to whether Libya could raise its
output back to pre-protest levels of more than 1 million bpd as
internal conflicts continued to threaten the nation's oil
industry.
Traders are also watching the progress of nuclear talks
between major powers and Iran which could lift sanctions on the
OPEC producer's oil exports and increase global supply.
The U.S. Congress may hold off on new sanctions over Iran's
nuclear programme, but existing ones remained in place,
preventing a rise in oil exports.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)