* U.S. factory activity gains steam, euro zone ends year on
a high
* EU to ease sanctions as soon as Iran curbs nuclear work
* Shale boom could bring record US oil output in 5 years-EIA
* U.S. crude inventories down last week on lower imports
-poll
* Coming Up: U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales; 1245 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Brent futures slipped towards
$109 a barrel on Tuesday as the biggest gain in two weeks
overnight prompted investors to sell ahead of a key U.S. Fed
meet in which the central bank may take a decision on tapering
its stimulus.
Investors are awaiting details from the Federal Reserve
later this week on when it may start to reduce its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying programme, a major driver of
investment in global commodities. Yet, a prolonged halt in
Libyan exports amid an improving demand outlook may help stem
the slide in oil.
Brent crude fell 22 cents to $109.19 a barrel by
0305 GMT, after settling $1.64 higher. U.S. oil also
dropped 22 cents to $97.26, after ending 88 cents higher.
"What we are seeing now is some clearing up of positions
ahead of the Fed meet after Brent rose past the $110 mark," said
Tetsu Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments.
"But demand side is getting healthy. China is coming back,
Europe is getting better and so is the United States. That will
keep prices supported."
Global manufacturing and business activity expanded in
December as euro zone businesses ended the year on a high thanks
to a surge in new orders. The December PMI reading for Europe
was the second-highest since mid-2011 and beat the median
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Over in the United States, manufacturing output rose for a
fourth straight month in November, adding to solid reports on
retail sales and employment that have painted an upbeat picture
of the world's biggest economy.
The spate of positive numbers from the United States is
convincing some investors to expect the Fed to announce a
tapering after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Others expect
the central bank to wait for more concrete evidence of an
economic recovery before tapering the stimulus.
OUTLOOK
This overall economic improvement in developed nations is
reviving hopes of steady demand growth and any worries over
supply from the Middle East will keep Brent above $110 a barrel
and U.S. oil above $98 as the market is already coping with
disruptions in Libya, Emori said.
For now, the Energy Information Administration's (EIA)
latest report on U.S. crude production reaching historic highs
by 2019 is capping the upside in oil, he said.
A European Union governments' pledge to suspend some
sanctions against Iran as soon as the U.N. nuclear watchdog
verifies that Tehran has curbed its atomic work under a landmark
deal last month is also weighing on prices.
Investors are also awaiting data on U.S. crude stockpiles to
gauge the demand outlook for the world's biggest oil consumer.
Commercial crude inventories fell an average of 3.6 million
barrels last week because of declining imports, a preliminary
Reuters poll of analysts showed.
On the refined products side, distillate stocks, which
include heating oil and diesel fuel, may have risen 500,000
barrels and gasoline stocks may have increased 2.4 million
barrels, the poll showed.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)