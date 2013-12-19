* Fed cuts bond buying in first step away from historic
stimulus
* Asia shares climb on Fed commitment, dollar jumps
* U.S. crude stocks at Cushing fall, EIA says, as pipeline
starts fill
* South Sudan army says loses town as fighting spreads
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Brent futures slipped towards
$109 a barrel on Thursday after shrugging off in the previous
session the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to taper its monetary
stimulus.
Chairman Ben Bernanke and his team embarked on the risky
task of winding down the era of easy money, saying the U.S.
economy was finally strong enough for the bank to start scaling
down its massive bond-buying stimulus.
That boosted the U.S. dollar, a negative for oil as it made
it pricier for holders of other currencies to buy. Oil, though,
was supported by the unfolding crisis in South Sudan.
Brent crude slipped 24 cents to $109.39 a barrel by
0225 GMT, after settling $1.19 higher overnight. U.S. oil
fell 14 cents to $97.66, after ending 58 cents up.
"Markets were worried that speculative money was going to
come out. But what the Fed announced was an incremental change
rather than a huge change," said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"The Fed had also said they would not taper till they were
sure the economy could handle it. That, and supply worries are
supporting prices," Nunan added.
The central bank's asset-purchase program, a centerpiece of
its crisis-era policy, was to kick-start hiring and growth to
help the economy recover from the recession. Its first program
was launched during the 2008 financial crisis.
Brent prices are caught in a range between $107.39 and $110
a barrel, Nunan said. The European benchmark may break past the
top end of the range because of lingering supply worries amid
steady winter demand, he said. That will push the contract to a
higher trading range, of $110 and $113.
The U.S. benchmark may also move to a higher range and trade
between $96 and $102 a barrel if there is a sustained drawdown
in crude stockpiles in the world's biggest oil consumer, from
its current $95 to $99 range, he said.
SUDAN, US CRUDE STOCKS
Investors are watching the unfolding crisis in South Sudan,
which has stoked supply disruption worries for a market already
coping with losses from Libya.
South Sudan's army said it had lost control of the
flashpoint town of Bor, its first acknowledged reversal in three
days of clashes between rival groups of soldiers that have
triggered warnings of a slide into civil war.
Further declines in oil were also limited by Energy
Information Administration data that showed U.S. inventories of
crude across the country fell 2.94 million barrels, more than
the 2.3 million barrels expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 600,000 barrels in
the week ended Dec. 13, the EIA said, as a pipeline from the oil
storage hub to the Gulf Coast began filling prior to starting
operations.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.34 million barrels to 220 million
barrels, less than the 1.9 million barrels expected, while
distillates fell 2.11 million barrels to 116 million barrels,
against a forecast of a small build of 400,000 barrels.
