* U.S. gasoline up 1.6 pct, rises in tandem with U.S. crude
* French strikers shut fourth refinery
* LLS hits seven-month high over WTI
* Brent underpinned by continued Libyan outages
(Updates prices to settlement, adds API petroleum demand data,
French refinery outage)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. crude oil futures rose 1
percent on Thursday spurred by U.S. refinery oil demand to meet
robust distillate exports and as traders bought contracts to
cover short positions.
Striking workers shut a fourth Total refinery on
Thursday, which will keep offline 700,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of capacity, boosting Europe's need for foreign imports of
distillates.
Light Louisiana Sweet crude LLS- differentials hit a
seven-month high of $10 over U.S. crude, or West Texas
Intermediate (WTI). U.S. gasoline futures rose
1.6 percent.
Gulf Coast refiners have been running high volumes of crude
to make distillates for a booming export market. Wednesday's
U.S. oil inventory report showed a large and unexpected fall in
distillates stocks. U.S. demand for petroleum products
rose to the highest level for November in six years while
exports increased to the largest volumes on record for this
month of the year, data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Thursday.
"Given the surge back towards $100 [per barrel of U.S.
crude] and the strong gasoline demand we're seeing, these
refinery issues are even more supportive than they otherwise
would be," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York.
The sharp move in crude oil futures came amid thin volume.
The market breached a key technical level late in the
trading session, triggering stop losses and forcing traders to
scurry and buy back contracts ahead of rising prices, brokers
said.
U.S. crude for January delivery broke through the 200-day
moving average of $98.78 for the first time in a week, sailing
past $98.75, a level at which many traders held positions.
The contract extended gains by more than $1 as traders
covered short positions, trading as high as $99.17 before
expiring at $98.77, up 97 cents on the day. U.S. crude for
February delivery settled up 98 cents at $99.04.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures ended 1.6 percent higher
at $2.7401 per gallon, its highest settlement price in one
month.
Brent crude settled up 66 cents at $110.29.
U.S. crude oil's rise narrowed its discount to Brent. The
spread between the two benchmarks CL-LCO1=R widened to a high
of $12.16 earlier in the session, before traders pushed it in by
more than a $1 in intraday trade to a low of $10.73. It settled
at $11.25, in from Wednesday's close of $11.57.
Data showing a rise in U.S. initial weekly jobless claims to
the highest level in nearly nine months briefly moved the oil
market lower in early trade before it resumed its gains.
Traders and investors also remained focused on supply
fundamentals, including Libyan production outages and unrest in
South Sudan.
Libyan exports have fallen to 110,000 barrels per day (bpd)
from more than 1 million bpd in July, and the country has had to
step up fuel imports.
In South Sudan, about 200 oil workers have sought refuge at
a United Nations base and are expected to be evacuated after
five days of conflict. A senior official said at least 16 people
had been killed in clashes since late Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jeanine Prezioso in
New York, Claire Milhench in London, Manash Goswami in
Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Keiron Henderson, Bob
Burgdorfer and Meredith Mazzilli)