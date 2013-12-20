* Brent, U.S. oil post weekly increases
* Fed taper affirms improved U.S. economic outlook
* U.S. economy in Q3 grew at fastest pace in nearly 2 years
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Dec 20 Oil prices rose and gasoline
futures hit a three-month high on Friday, fueled by spread
trading and supply concerns.
A string of glitches at U.S. refineries and strikes at four
Total refineries in France lifted U.S. RBOB gasoline
futures 1.5 percent, and they touched the highest level since
early September.
"We have strong demand going into the holiday. We're
expecting record holiday travel, so we're going to use more
gasoline," said Phil Flynn, an energy analyst at Price Futures
Group in Chicago.
Further support came as data showed the U.S. economy grew at
its fastest pace in almost two years in the third quarter,
signaling potentially stronger fuel demand.
Gains in international benchmark Brent crude outpaced those
in U.S. oil futures. Market players said the narrowing in
Brent's premium to U.S. crude to $10 a barrel earlier this week
had been overdone.
"The strength in Brent is tied toward pushing that spread
out," said Addison Armstrong, director of market research at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent crude gained $1.48 to settle at $111.77 a
barrel. The crack, or difference, between Brent crude oil
futures and gasoline LCO-RB1=R widened to a more than
three-month high of $5.70 per barrel.
U.S. oil settled up 28 cents at $99.32 a barrel.
Speculators added bullish bets to their U.S. crude futures
and options positions in the week to Dec. 17, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
Brent prices were also underpinned by continuing disruption
in Libya, where crude exports have dropped to 110,000 barrels
per day (bpd) from more than 1 million bpd in July.
The OPEC producer is stepping up fuel imports as a mix of
militias, tribesmen and civil servants demanding political
rights, or a greater share of Libya's oil wealth, have occupied
several oilfields and ports.
Violence in South Sudan threatened to disrupt oil production
in the two-year-old nation as fighting reached vital oilfields.
China National Petroleum Co, a leading oil
investor in South Sudan, said on Friday it was evacuating oil
workers from its oilfields to the capital, Juba.
