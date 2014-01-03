* Libya hopes to restart El Sharara output pressures crude
prices
* Brent crude oil set for biggest weekly fall in six months
* U.S. crude loses over $1
* U.S. weekly crude stocks down 7 million barrels vs
forecast of 3 million -EIA
(Updates prices to settlement)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Jan 3 U.S. crude lost over $1 on
Friday as data showing a larger-than-expected build in
distillates dragged the oil complex lower.
Both U.S. and Brent crude fell for the fourth straight
session, with Brent dropping on traders' anticipation of the
return of Libyan oil supply.
Distillate stocks in the U.S. rose 5 million barrels to
their highest level in just over two months as demand for the
fuel took a hit while production approached record highs, weekly
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Friday.
Crude oil inventories in the United States fell for the
fifth straight week, shedding seven million barrels in the week
ended Dec. 27, more than double analysts' expectations for a
three million barrel drop.
Analysts attributed the drop to a tax incentive that
encourages oil companies to draw down inventory at year-end, and
traders focused on the builds.
"The distillate number was very bearish," said Joseph
Posillico, senior vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.
"There was a big build in gasoline in the [East Coast]
delivery point PADD 1. The U.S. refined products markets were
weak so that's putting more pressure on U.S. crude."
Brent fell 89 cents to $106.89. The losses followed
Thursday's 2.7 percent fall and capped a week in which the
European benchmark dropped 4.7 percent, its biggest weekly
percentage loss in six months.
U.S. crude fell $1.48 to settle at $93.96. It posted
a weekly fall of more than 6 percent, its sharpest since
September 2012.
New York RBOB gasoline futures and heating oil
futures both lost over 1 percent on Friday.
Libya hopes to resume production at one of its largest
oilfields, El Sharara in the west of the country, within three
days after protesters agreed to suspend their two-month
stoppage, officials said on Thursday.
An increase in oil exports from the OPEC member, which have
dropped to less than 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 1.4
million bpd in July, would boost supply and weigh on prices.
The prospect of an increase in Libyan oil exports is more
likely than previous false starts because it was coming from the
west of the country, said oil analyst Olivier Jakob of
Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
"What has really failed to materialize so far has been a
restart in the east, where you have autonomy groups that are
controlling the ports," he said.
"In the west, it's a different situation because it was a
protest at the field, but the port is actually open. If they
restart production it can really move to the market."
(Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in London, Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Diane Craft and
Meredith Mazzilli)