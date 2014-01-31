* Households, trade keep U.S. economy humming in fourth
quarter
* Asian stocks edge lower, U.S. dollar at one-week highs
* Support crumbles in east Libya for oil blockade leader
* U.S. accuses Syria of stalling on chemical arms handover
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Brent crude futures held near
$108 a barrel on Friday after strong U.S. economic data renewed
hopes of stronger global demand, but prices are still set to
show the first monthly drop in four on worries over faltering
China's consumption.
The European benchmark is poised to slip 2.6 percent in
January after data this month showed China's fuel consumption
rose at its slowest clip in more than 20 years in 2013. Drawing
strength from a cold spell and an improving economy, the U.S.
contract is set to end little changed, narrowing the difference
between the two.
Brent crude slipped 15 cents to $107.80 a barrel by
0414 GMT, after ending 10 cents higher in the previous session.
Trade was thin with a series of markets in Asia closed for the
Lunar New Year holiday.
U.S. oil shed 23 cents to $98. The spread CL-LCO1=R
held near the lowest settlement price since Nov. 7.
"Global oil growth forecasts continue to get revised
upwards, primarily driven by an improving U.S. economy," said
Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"That's a good thing and will underpin oil prices. The markets
should get used to the new reality of slowing growth in China."
Despite strong support, gains in the dollar may put pressure
on oil over the next few days, Le Brun said. Brent faces support
at around $105 and the U.S. benchmark at $97 should they weaken
from current levels, he said.
The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of
major currencies. A strong dollar weighs on commodities such as
oil that are priced in the currency.
"Oil has been marching to the beat of its own drum, but at
the end of the day it is priced in the dollar," said Le Brun.
"So if we see some solid strength in the dollar, it will weigh
on oil and other commodity prices."
PRICE OUTLOOK
The dollar gained partly as U.S. gross domestic product grew
at a 3.2 percent annual rate in the final three months of last
year. While that was a slowdown from the third-quarter, it was a
far stronger performance than had been anticipated earlier in
the quarter.
Oil may also draw support from an improvement in Europe,
which is expected to register slow and steady growth, helping
offset the slow down in consumption in China, he said.
Investors are also keeping an eye on the unfolding
geopolitical crisis in Middle East and North Africa, key
suppliers of oil to global markets.
Six suicide bombers burst into an Iraqi ministry building,
took hostages and killed at least 24 people including themselves
on Thursday before security forces regained control, security
officials said.
While in Libya, the country will elect an assembly on Feb.
20 to draft a constitution intended to advance transition to
democracy and break political stalemate more than two years
after a NATO-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)