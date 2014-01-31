* U.S. gasoline futures weigh on Brent
* Heating oil hits 5-year high on short squeeze
* OPEC output rises in January from 2-1/2 year low -survey
By Elizabeth Dilts and Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Oil prices fell on Friday, with
Brent posting its biggest monthly loss in four months, on
worries over the outlook for emerging economies and fallout over
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to continue tapering its
stimulus program.
Traders sold futures and took profits ahead of the weekend
in continued concerns over emerging markets that weighed on
world stock markets. European stocks posted
their first monthly loss since August on Friday with the S&P 500
on course for the same.
Brent suffered steeper losses than U.S. oil, narrowing the
spread between the two benchmarks to its smallest in 3-1/2
months.
"There are worries about the emerging markets and the Fed
decision," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut. "Even though the market didn't respond to
the Fed decision immediately, now (traders) are stepping back
and seeing the rally was extended and they want to take their
money in case something happens over the weekend."
Oil prices were whipsawed late in the session by price
swings in U.S. February gasoline and heating oil futures
contracts, which expired at the end of the trading session.
U.S. oil rose in late session trade following a 5 percent
gain in heating oil futures to their highest price in more than
5 years, then eased once the rally calmed. Brent oil traded
lower for most of the session but extended losses following a
drop in U.S. gasoline futures prices.
Brent crude settled $1.55 lower at $106.40. For the
month of January, it ended 4 percent lower, the biggest monthly
percentage decline since September. Trade was thin with some
Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
U.S. oil shed 74 cents to settle at $97.49 per
barrel, ending January about 1 percent lower.
U.S. crude's discount to Brent settled at $8.91
after narrowing to $8.50, its lowest mark since Oct. 18.
U.S. February heating oil futures traded as high as
$3.37 per gallon, the highest price since August 2008, prompted
by a short-squeeze.
Temperatures are expected to warm after the arctic chill
that settled through most of the nation during January drove
demand for heating fuels. Buyers squeezed those who needed to
sell contracts and unwind positions worth less by next month as
weather is expected to turn milder.
February heating oil prices eased to settle 1.9 percent
lower at $3.2794. March heating oil futures ended 3.04
cents lower at $2.9971. U.S. February RBOB futures
settled 1.33 percent lower at $2.6272 per gallon.
Increases in supply also pressured Brent. OPEC's oil output
rose in January from December's 2-1/2-year low, due to a partial
recovery in Libyan supply and higher shipments from Iraq and
Iran, according to a Reuters survey.
Further weighing on oil was a stronger U.S. dollar, which
traded near a 2-week high against a basket of currencies,
supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to keep cutting
monetary stimulus and by data released on Thursday showing
strong U.S. gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.
A strong greenback usually weighs on commodities
such as oil that are priced in the currency.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Jan. 28, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday, indicating
speculative traders bet on rising prices before the Fed
announced its decision on Wednesday.
Analysts said Friday's fall in U.S. crude was evidence that
the Fed announcement and strengthening dollar finally caught up
with crude prices that had been underpinned by cold weather
driving up distillates demand.