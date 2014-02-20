(Corrects 8th paragraph to session high at $103.80, highest
since Oct. 8; and paragraph 10 to Wednesday's level was the
highest settlement price this year)
* Distillates stocks fell by 676,000 barrels - API
* U.S. crude stocks fall by nearly 500,000 barrels - API
* Brent premium to U.S. crude tightest since early October
* Protests in Venezuela add to supply concerns
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil inventories data Thursday 11:00
a.m. EST
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. crude oil and heating oil
prices rose on Wednesday as forecasts for another cold snap next
week is expected to increase demand.
Industry weekly inventory data showed a much
smaller-than-expected draw in distillates stocks, including
heating oil, according to the American Petroleum Institute's
weekly inventory report. Cushing fell by 1.8 million
barrels, the data showed.
The market shrugged off the API data as traders looked to
the Energy Information Administration's report to be released
Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).
The cold weather forecasts sent heating oil prices soaring
to near three-week highs ahead of the settlement, as U.S. crude
rallied to a fresh four-month high.
Brent ended the day flat as traders weighed concerns of
tighter global supply that could be triggered if the violent
protests in Venezuela exacerbate already reduced output from
Libya and South Sudan.
"The market continues to be supported by oil demand led by
heating oil, but we're also seeing supply issues from Libya and
there is concern about the violence in Venezuela," said Andy
Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
U.S ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD), commonly known as
heating oil, rose by nearly 5 cents to settle at $3.1468 per
gallon.
Boosted by heating oil, U.S. crude settled 88 cents
higher at $103.31 a barrel. The American benchmark rose to a
session high of $103.80 a barrel, its highest since Oct. 8. The
contract expires on Thursday.
Looking ahead, U.S. crude oil for April settled 74 cents
higher at $102.84 per barrel. The April contract widened its
premium over May U.S. crude oil by as much as 26 cents to an
intra-day high of $1.15. The backwardated spread settled at a
five-month high at $1.03.
Brent crude rose just 1 cent to end the day at
$110.47 a barrel, its highest settlement level this year.
The Brent-U.S. crude price spread contracted to $7.37
CL-LCO1=R, its tightest point since Oct. 10, having traded as
wide as $15.51 in January.
RISK WATCH
Traders are closely watching political tensions across the
globe that may weigh on oil supply.
In Venezuela, a fifth person died Wednesday in protests
that were set off by the arrest of Leopoldo Lopez, a
Harvard-educated economist who led demonstrations against the
president.
Supply is still disrupted in Africa. Libya announced its oil
output is down at 375,000 barrels per day on Tuesday, the same
day South Sudanese rebels announced they seized control of the
capital of a major oil producing state.
Six world powers and Iran worked through a second day of
talks in Vienna on Tehran's contested nuclear program, seeking
to close a vast gap in expectations about what a final agreement
should look like.
