* Crude stocks at Cushing fall by 1.1 mln barrels - API
* U.S. home price gains slows, consumer confidence drifts
lower
* Rockets rain on Libyan power plant as militias battle
* Brent to hover above $109.34 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Brent futures held above $109
a barrel on Wednesday, drawing support from data showing a steep
fall in crude stockpiles at the delivery point for the U.S.
benchmark, while weak U.S. economic indicators overnight kept
any gains in check.
Investors are assessing the demand outlook for oil when the
severe chill over the United States and Europe eases and as
refiners take plants down for maintenance after meeting peak
winter consumption, weighing on crude demand.
But prices, particularly of the European benchmark, may draw
support from prolonged unrest in North African exporter Libya.
Brent crude had slipped 1 cent to $109.50 a barrel
by 0307 GMT, after settling $1.13 lower. U.S. oil was
unchanged at $101.83, after ending 99 cents down.
"The stocks decrease in Cushing is supporting oil, but we
can see some profit-taking coming in because of the recent gains
in prices," said Ken Hasegawa, commodity sales manager at
Newedge Japan. "Brent is essentially tracking the U.S. benchmark
because there are no drivers at the moment. People are looking
at Libya."
The price difference between Brent and WTI CL-LCO1=R may
hold around $7-$8 a barrel, Hasegawa said. The U.S. benchmark
looks set to face some downward pressure as the surge in heating
oil demand eases, with prices facing strong support at $100 a
barrel.
Brent may swing between $107 and $112 in the absence of any
key triggers, Hasegawa added.
More than 100 rockets fired in clashes between rival
government-paid militia have knocked out a power plant in
southern Libya, in yet another indication of the struggle the
government is facing in controlling the unrest.
DEMAND OUTLOOK
U.S. crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 1.1 million barrels, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute (API) showed, even though overall
inventories rose 822,000 barrels.
The gain in the overall stockpiles was lower than analyst
expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell by 314,000 barrels, compared with
expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1-million-barrel decline.
Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating
oil, fell 693,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.2
million-barrel drop, the API data showed.
Investors are now waiting for data from the U.S. Department
of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) to get a
clearer picture on the country's oil stockpile.
U.S. home price gains slowed in December, underscoring a
loss of momentum in the housing recovery, while consumer
confidence drifted lower this month. But the weakness in the
housing sector may have been in part due to the bitter cold and
severe snowstorms.
"Some U.S. data is good and some is bad," Hasegawa said.
"But the overall outlook for the U.S. economy is improving and
there seems to be a recovery, which is good for oil."
(Editing by Joseph Radford)