* Fears of war ease as Putin says will use force as "last
resort"
* Risk of war still exists with tensions high on Crimea
peninsula
* China sets 7.5 percent 2014 growth target, flat to last
year
* U.S. crude stocks rose 1.2 million barrels last week - API
* Coming up: EIA inventory data due 1530 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, March 5 Brent crude held steady above
$109 a barrel on Wednesday after pulling back in the previous
session from a two-month high as fears eased that tensions over
Russia's incursion into Ukraine territory could lead to war.
Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday after Russian
President Vladimir Putin pulled back troops engaged in military
exercises near the Ukraine border and said he would use force
only as a "last resort."
Still, the situation remained tense on the ground, with
Russian forces firing warning shots in a confrontation with
Ukrainian servicemen. The Russian navy has also blockaded the
strait separating the Ukraine's Crimea peninsula from Russia.
"The threat of war still exists, and we believe it will give
good support to crude oil in the near term," said Chee Tat Tan,
an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
April Brent crude traded 15 cents lower at $109.15 a
barrel at 0350 GMT, after ending $1.90 lower in the previous
session. The contract hit $112.39 a barrel on Monday, its
highest since Dec. 30.
U.S. crude for April delivery was up 11 cents at
$103.44, after falling $1.59 on Tuesday. The U.S. contract hit
its highest level since Sept. 20 on Monday at $105.22.
Global equities recovered overnight, while oil and gold gave
up gains fuelled by supply risks and safe-haven appeal after
Russia's intervention in Ukraine over the weekend.
"If war strikes, it could have a significant impact on crude
oil exports from Russia due to possible infrastructure
disruptions and higher domestic consumption. But so far the
movements have been sentiment driven," said Tan.
"Investors will await new developments in Ukraine and U.S.
crude oil stocks before taking new positions," he said.
CHINA TARGET
Commodities, including oil, could find support from news
that China set its economic growth forecast for 2014 flat to
last year's expansion rate.
The 2014 growth target is pegged at 7.5 percent, while China
also aims to keep consumer inflation around 3.5 percent for the
year, Premier Li Keqiang said at the start of the annual meeting
of the National People's Congress.
"China's growth target may not be double digit, but a stable
growth gives assurance to investors that a hard landing is
unlikely to happen," said Tan.
U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million
barrels last week, in line with expectations, inventory data
released by the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
Stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, where the American
benchmark is priced, fell by 2.6 million barrels, the data
showed.
The more closely watched data from the government's Energy
Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1530 GMT.
In Libya, top officials said production at the El Sharara
oilfield may resume as they are working to address protesters'
demands.
Production there has fallen to a little over 200,000 barrels
per day (bpd), from 1.4 million bpd in July, due to protests
that closed the oilfield in the eastern region of the country.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)