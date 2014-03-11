* U.S. crude stocks likely rose 2.2 mln barrels last week -
poll
* With eye on Crimea, U.S. starts military drills on
Russia's doorstep
* Libya says halts tanker outside rebel port; rebels deny it
* Asian markets set for another tense session on worries
over China
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, March 11 Brent futures were steady on
Tuesday and held above $108 a barrel as a worsening crisis over
Ukraine stoked supply disruption fears, while concerns over
demand growth from the world's two biggest oil consumers kept a
lid on gains.
In the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War, Russia
said the United States had spurned an invitation to hold new
talks on resolving the Ukraine crisis, the latest instance of
attempts of finding a diplomatic solution stalling. The United
States will also begin previously planned military training
exercises in the region.
Brent futures were unchanged at $108.08 a barrel by
0255 GMT, recovering from a low of $107.83 touched earlier. The
contract ended 92 cents down on Monday after two straight days
of gains. U.S. crude inched 6 cents higher to $101.18
after settling $1.46 down at $101.12, its lowest since Feb. 14.
"The market is driven by geopolitical factors rather than
fundamentals, and it is therefore difficult to point to a
clearer direction for prices," said Tetsu Emori, a commodity
fund manager at Astmax Investment. "There is some pressure from
the weak Chinese economic data and as the weather pattern
improves in North America."
Indicating a weak demand outlook, U.S. crude inventories are
expected to have risen last week as the bitter cold spell ends
and as refiners take down plants for scheduled maintenance after
meeting peak demand. That forecast followed data from China
showing a sharp drop in exports, pointing to weakness in
economic activity.
Other risk assets such as Asian markets and base metals
found their feet after a rocky ride the previous session, though
uncertainty about the true state of China's economy kept the
mood brittle.
The pull and push factors are likely to keep the U.S.
benchmark trading between $98 and $105 a barrel, keeping the
European benchmark about $7 more expensive, Emori said.
Oil is also drawing support from the worsening crisis in
Libya. The north African nation stopped a North Korean-flagged
tanker that had loaded oil from a rebel-held port, after naval
forces briefly exchanged fire with the rebels, officials said.
But in a sign of the chaos and conflicting information
typical for Libya, rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran denied in a
televised statement broadcast from a ship that he had lost
control of the oil tanker.
US INVENTORY
A preliminary Reuters poll taken ahead of weekly inventory
reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the
Energy Information Administration (EIA), showed crude stocks
climbed 2.2 million barrels on average for the week to March 7.
Gasoline inventories were seen down 2.2 million barrels.
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel,
are projected to have fallen 1.1 million barrels.
Refinery utilization for the week ended March 7 was expected
to have dipped 0.5 percentage points on average from 87.4
percent of total capacity in the preceding week in part due to
maintenance programs.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)