By Simon Falush
LONDON, April 14 Oil rose to $108 per barrel on
Monday on concern that escalating tension between Russia and
Ukraine could lead to supply disruption, although prices were
capped by the prospect of a recovery in Libyan exports.
Brent crude rose 67 cents to $108.00 by 1352 GMT,
after gaining 0.6 percent last week. U.S. oil fell 4
cents to $103.70 after settling up 34 cents in the previous
session.
Ukraine's president threatened military action after
pro-Russian separatists occupying government buildings in the
east ignored an ultimatum to leave and another group of rebels
attacked a police headquarters in the troubled region.
The United States is prepared to step up sanctions against
Russia, a major exporter of crude oil to Europe and Asia, if
separatist action continues.
"It can create some anxiety, as the only answer (to Russia)
from the U.N. or NATO is more sanctions," said Olivier Jakob, an
analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
"It's not de-escalating, so it's not surprising to see some
risk positions being taken."
Russia has massed 35,000 to 40,000 troops near the Ukrainian
border in addition to the 25,000 troops it recently moved into
Crimea, Lyall Grant, Britain's U.N. ambassador, said.
As the crisis worsens, the United States may focus sanctions
on Russians close to President Vladimir Putin as well as on
Russian entities. They will not necessarily target entire
business sectors such as mining, banking and energy, however.
EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday to discuss how to
toughen sanctions against Russia.
The oil price also got some support as data showed that U.S.
retail sales recorded their largest gain in 1-1/2 years in
March, indicating that economic recovery in the world's largest
economy is strongly on track.
AFRICA EFFECT
Libya's western Zawiya oil port was operating normally after
protesters vacated the entrance to the facilities and the
adjoining refinery reopened, developments which briefly pushed
oil into negative territory.
An almost complete cut in Libyan supply from around 1.4
million barrels per day under the previous government has
underpinned prices, but there are growing signs of the potential
for a substantial recovery.
"It's a surprise for markets that the ports are opening up,
as although there was a deal signed a week ago, it was not
expected it would be sustainable," Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst
at SEB in Oslo, said.
In Nigeria, meanwhile, a bomb exploded at a crowded bus
station on the outskirts of Abuja and killed 71 people during
rush hour on Monday morning, raising concerns about the spread
of an Islamist insurgency after the deadliest ever attack on
Abuja.
This was the first attack near the Nigerian capital for two
years, and led to increased worries about oil supply disruption.
Investors awaited fresh economic growth data from China, the
world's second-biggest oil consumer.
In a Reuters poll, economists forecast that growth slowed to
7.3 percent in the first quarter from 7.7 percent in the final
quarter of 2013. This would be the slowest pace of growth in
five years and near the minimum needed to ensure stable
employment.
