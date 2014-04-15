* Ukraine retakes airfield in eastern town
* Russia says Ukraine on brink of civil war
* Libya to export first oil cargo since rebel deal
* U.S. crude stocks seen up 1.8 mln barrels - poll
* Coming up: EIA inventory data Wednesday 10:30 am EDT
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, April 15 Benchmark Brent oil rose
slightly on Tuesday after news that Ukrainian armed forces
launched military operations in the east of the country, though
gains were limited by the prospect of a resumption of oil
exports from Libya.
Russia declared Ukraine on the brink of civil war as Kiev
began a "special operation" against pro-Russian separatists in
the eastern town of Kramatorsk and retook a main airfield there.
Brent rose to a near six-week high on Monday after Western
powers agreed to expand sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.
But Brent's gains were capped and U.S. crude held in
negative territory as the gradual reopening of several Libyan
oil ports that had been blockaded by rebel groups since July
added to global oil supply.
An oil tanker was due to load on Tuesday from the recently
reopened Hariga port, the first exports after a deal to end
months of closures.
"The Libya news is bearish since the port opening is going
to affect the near-term supply ... and that outweighs the events
in Ukraine," said Joseph Posillico, senior vice president of
energy derivatives at Jefferies Bache in New York.
Also pressuring U.S. crude oil prices was an expected rise
in domestic stockpiles. The American Petroleum Institute
reported that U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.6 million barrels last
week, far more than the 1.8 million barrel rise expected in a
Reuters poll of analysts. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration will release its official numbers on Wednesday at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
U.S. crude futures fell 30 cents to settle at
$103.75. The June contract for Brent, which will become
the front-month contract on Wednesday, settled 29 cents higher
at $109.36 a barrel. The Brent contract for May, which
will expire after settlement on Tuesday, fell 33 cents to
$108.74.
The May contract for Brent did not react to geopolitical
risk issues as it normally would because traders were balancing
positions on the last day before expiration, analysts said.
The market is now eyeing the release of key economic data
from Asia on Wednesday, including Chinese economic growth
figures.
RUSSIA RISK
In a tense phone call, U.S. President Barack Obama told
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Moscow would
face further costs for its actions in Ukraine and should use its
influence to get separatists in the country to stand down.
The White House said Ukraine's actions against pro-Russian
militiamen are called for because of the threat to law and order
in the country, though the United States is not considering
providing "lethal aid" to Ukraine, White House spokesman Jay
Carney said.
The European Union agreed on Monday to expand a list of
people to target with sanctions for their suspected role in
violating Ukraine's territorial integrity. The EU could also
hold an emergency summit next week to adopt further measures.
The United States is considering new sanctions.
The Ukraine crisis, and in particular the annexation of
Crimea by Russia last month, has led to the most strained
relations between Moscow and the West since the Cold War and has
supported oil, even with expectations of more supplies and
rising inventories.
But oil price gains have been limited so far, as oil flows
from Russia have not been affected, according to Jason Bordoff,
director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia
University.
"In the near term, the market thinks that the EU will not
move to a higher level of sanctions that would have potential to
upset oil flows," he said.
(Additional reporting by Edward McAllister in Los Angeles, Peg
Mackey in London and Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by
William Hardy, Marguerita Choy, Eric Walsh and James Dalgleish)