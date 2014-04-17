* U.S., Russia, Ukraine and EU issue joint statement
* New U.S. unemployment claims near 6-1/2 year low
* Brent and U.S. crude both near six-week highs
LOS ANGELES, April 17 Brent crude oil fell on
Thursday, stalling below $100 a barrel after the United States,
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union jointly called for an end
to the violence in Ukraine, taking some risk premium out of the
market, while U.S. oil rose on positive economic data.
A statement from the four parties meeting in Geneva sought
an immediate halt to violence in Ukraine, where Western powers
believe Russia is fomenting a pro-Russian separatist movement.
Brent crude for June delivery, which has received
support in recent days as violence in Ukraine escalated, settled
down 7 cents at $109.53 a barrel, after earlier hitting a high
of $110.19 ahead of the joint statement.
While the United States and European Union have stopped
short of imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas exports,
tensions between them and the world's second-largest crude
exporter have put energy markets on edge.
"The rhetoric about the Ukraine has been ratcheted down and
that fear play in oil markets is coming down with it," said Phil
Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "Instead,
today we are talking about economic data."
U.S. prices found support from strong U.S. employment data,
which showed new applications for unemployment benefits close to
a 6-1/2-year low, the latest sign the economy of the world's
largest oil consumer is gaining momentum.
U.S. oil for delivery in May settled up 54 cents at
$104.30 a barrel, after earlier hitting a high of $104.78 a
barrel. The contract had touched a six-week high of $104.99 in
the previous session, though a report showing a large build in
stockpiles weighed on sentiment on Wednesday.
With Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine and
three separatists killed overnight in eastern Ukraine, the
prospects of defusing the crisis at the Geneva talks had
appeared slim, which boosted oil prices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine's leaders
on Thursday of committing a "grave crime" by using the army to
try to quell unrest in the east of the country and did not rule
out sending in Russian troops.
But addressing Russians in his annual televised phone-in,
Putin said he hoped he would not need to take such a step and
that diplomacy could succeed in resolving the standoff.
Also pressuring crude was a stronger dollar against the yen
and the euro, as traders bought dollars after the joint
statement on Ukraine.
A softer dollar had earlier supported gains in dollar-priced
commodities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
stressed the need for accommodative monetary policy, citing
persistently low inflation and economic slack.
