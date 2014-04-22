* Ukraine peace deal falters as rebels dig in
* U.S. crude stocks seen up, gasoline down - poll
* Iran nuclear agency reshuffle may pave way for talks
* Brent to escape $109.17-$110.40 range - technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 22 Brent futures held near a
six-week high above $110 a barrel on Tuesday on worries a pact
to calm tensions in Ukraine was faltering, although expectations
of a gain in U.S. crude stockpiles weighed on prices.
U.S. and European officials say they will hold Russia
responsible and impose new economic sanctions if separatists do
not leave government buildings they have occupied across swathes
of eastern Ukraine. While the region is not key to global oil
supplies, investors are worried that tensions between Russia and
the west could worsen.
Brent crude fell 12 cents to $109.83 a barrel by
0309 GMT, not far from a six-week high of $110.36 touched last
week. U.S. slipped 12 cents to $104.25.
"The market is losing momentum a bit, but overall is in a
holding pattern," said Tetsu Emori, a commodity fund manager at
Astmax Investment. "It is difficult to take fresh positions as
factors influencing prices are out there and participants want
to see new factors. They are waiting for U.S. inventory data."
The United States signed an accord in Geneva last week along
with Moscow, Kiev and the European Union with an aim to lower
tension in the worst confrontation between Russia and the West
since the Cold War. But both sides have accused the other of
breaking the pact, while pro-Moscow rebels disavowed a pledge to
withdraw from occupied buildings.
Investors across the board see the unfolding crisis in
Ukraine as a threat to risk appetite and said financial markets
remain vulnerable to more shocks.
OUTLOOK
Oil market participants await the latest inventory data from
the United States to gauge the demand outlook at the world's
biggest consumer.
U.S. commercial crude inventories were forecast to have
risen last week, while gasoline stockpiles fell, a Reuters poll
showed. Taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry
group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA),
the survey showed crude stocks rose 2.7 million barrels on
average for the week ended April 18.
The rise in crude stockpiles will weigh on prices, with any
sharp declines getting stemmed by the fall in gasoline stocks,
which adds to evidence of an improving demand outlook amid a
broader recovery in the economy.
Oil investors are also watching the progress of talks
between Iran and world powers to end Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme. President Hassan Rouhani's government confirmed
rumours on Monday it had reshuffled the leadership of Iran's
atomic agency to sideline nuclear experts opposed to talks on
its atomic programme with the West.
"This is a positive development and may cap oil prices,"
Emori said. "If talks progress well, more Iranian oil exports
could come to the market."
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)