By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 25 Brent futures held near
seven-week highs above $110 a barrel on Friday as escalating
tensions over Ukraine between top oil producer Russia and the
West worsened supply disruption fears.
Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels in what
amounted to the first use of lethal force to recapture territory
from the fighters, with the United States accusing Russia of
trying to destabilise the region.
Yet, further gains in oil were capped after a U.S.
government report said the amount of oil that producers can
quickly bring on line rose slightly.
Brent crude, set to post a third week of gains - the
longest streak since one that ended in early September - rose 2
cents to $110.35 a barrel by 0406 GMT, after settling up $1.22.
U.S. oil increased 7 cents to $102.01, after ending
50 cents up.
"There was use of military aggression by Ukraine against
pro-Russian rebels and that has helped prop up prices," said Tan
Chee Tat, investment analyst at Singapore's Phillip Futures.
"The escalation in the crisis is sparking off the rise in oil."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry suggested that the United
States is drawing closer to imposing more sanctions on Russia by
saying time was running out for a change in course. Moscow in
turn demanded the United States force the Ukrainian authorities
to halt its military operation, putting the onus on Washington
to ease tensions.
The unfolding crisis would keep Brent supported between $105
and $110 a barrel and the U.S. benchmark above $100 a barrel,
Phillip Futures' Tan said.
Oil, particularly Brent, is also drawing support from the
repeated hiccups in Libya's attempts to boost exports.
A rebel group in the country's east that controls several
ports said on Thursday it would not reopen the Ras Lanuf and Es
Sider terminals unless the Tripoli government implemented its
part of a deal to end the oil blockade.
SUPPORTING OIL
In addition, an improving economic outlook after a stumbling
start to the year for top oil consumer the United States helped
put a floor under prices.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more
than expected in March and a measure of business capital
spending plans surged.
"It is not realistic to expect a full series of positive
numbers," Phillip Futures' Tan said. "Despite some recent weak
numbers, there is growing evidence that the U.S. economy is
improving and the outlook is getting better."
However, the supply outlook for oil has also improved.
A report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed global surplus oil production capacity, an important
factor influencing world crude prices, averaged 2.1 million
barrels per day in March and April.
The extra capacity level was up 200,000 bpd from the average
for January and February.
