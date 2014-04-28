* U.S. announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
* Force majeure lifted at Libyan oil port of Zueitina
* Brent-WTI gap narrows
NEW YORK, April 28 Brent crude oil prices fell
almost $1.50 a barrel on Monday as Libya prepared to resume
exports from an eastern port, while the spread versus U.S.
futures abruptly narrowed after widening for two weeks.
Libya, a major producer, lifted force majeure at the eastern
oil port of Zueitina, paving the way to restart exports at a
second port after a deal with rebels to unblock major terminals.
"The Libyan news took the steam out of the Brent price rally
that had lifted nearby futures into the $110-111 region last
week," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates
in Galena, Illinois, wrote in a research note.
Oil traders also took in news that the United States slapped
a third round of sanctions on Russian individuals and companies
to try to stop President Vladimir Putin from fomenting rebellion
in eastern Ukraine. Igor Sechin, head of state
energy company Rosneft, was one of the seven powerful
Russians sanctioned by the United States.
June Brent fell $1.46 to settle at $108.12 per
barrel, while U.S. crude reversed earlier losses to
settle up 24 cents at $100.84. Earlier in the session, U.S.
crude had fallen as low as $100.33.
The falling Brent and rising U.S. crude narrowed the gap
between the two benchmarks CL-LCO1=R to $7.28 a barrel at
settlement, after the gap widened to more than $9 from nearly $3
over the previous two weeks. Monday's move of nearly $2 in the
Brent-WTI spread was the biggest one-day gain this year.
With U.S. crude oil stocks at their highest level on record,
some analysts were perplexed by the relative strength in WTI.
"It just seems that the paper markets, as they often do,
search for direction out of the flimsiest piece of news," said
Al Troner, president of Asia Pacific Energy Consulting in
Houston, Texas. Physical oil markets remain "long and getting
longer."
A Reuters poll released Monday afternoon forecast U.S.
commercial crude oil and products inventories to have risen
again last week, setting a fresh high since records began over
30 years ago.
Outside of the oil markets, U.S. stock markets moved
slightly higher, with the S&P 500 Index gaining 6 points
to end the day unofficially at 1,869.42, up 0.3 percent.
RUSSIA SANCTIONS UNSETTLE
President Barack Obama has made it clear the United States
will slap sanctions on key sectors of the Russian economy,
including energy, if Russia launches military action against
Ukraine.
In eastern Ukraine, pro-Moscow rebels seized the public
buildings in another town. Interfax news agency reported the
mayor of a major eastern city, Kharkiv, had been shot and was
undergoing surgery.
Long-term concerns over mounting tensions between Russia and
Ukraine will continue to buoy Brent prices, analysts said.
"The Brent price is likely to find continued support from
the uncertainty over the way the situation will play out in east
Ukraine, and from the possibility of delivery outages," said
Carsten Fritsch, senior oil and commodities analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has
said it is worried Ukraine might take control of its oil product
pipeline to Hungary.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London,
Florence Tan in Singapore and Cezary Podkul in New York editing
by Dale Hudson, Jason Neely, Peter Galloway, Andre Grenon and
Matthew Lewis)