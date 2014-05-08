* China's crude oil imports jump 22 percent in April
on-month
* China's April trade surplus higher than expected
* Oil prices up more than $1 on Wednesday as U.S. crude
stocks drop
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, May 8 Brent crude hovered around $108
a barrel on Thursday, holding onto most of the gains from the
previous session as customs data showed a large jump in Chinese
crude imports and a bigger than expected trade surplus in the
world's second biggest oil user.
China's crude imports rose 22.4 percent in April from March,
the data showed, while total exports rose slightly against
forecasts for a decline, offering some rare good news this year
for the slowing economy.
"People have been bearish on China, so if we have any good
news out of China it should at least provide some support," said
Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
Brent crude was down 12 cents at $108.01 per barrel
by 0406 GMT, after settling $1.07 higher on Wednesday.
U.S. crude was 8 cents higher at $100.85 per barrel.
The contract had gained $1.27 in the previous session.
China's crude oil imports rose to 6.78 million barrels per
day (bpd) in April, after slipping below 6 million bpd in March
for the first time since November last year. Imports through
April for the year were up 11.5 percent from a year ago.
Exports rose 0.9 percent in April, while imports rose 0.8
percent, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $18.5
billion for the month, against expectations of a trade surplus
of $13.9 billion.
"We've seen a lot of negative headlines about China, but as
long they can show a decent growth ... it's supportive for the
oil market," Nunan said.
U.S. STOCKS FALL, LIBYAN OUTPUT LOW
Oil benchmarks rose by more than $1 on both sides of the
Atlantic after data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed an unexpected drop in inventories
last week.
Total stocks fell 1.8 million barrels last week, according
to the EIA, compared with analyst' forecasts for a
1.4-million-barrel build. Stocks fell 1.4 million barrels at
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. futures contract,
their lowest since 2008.
Dealing a blow to efforts to restore vital oil exports from
Libya and contributing further support to global oil prices,
rebels occupying major oil ports in the east said on Wednesday
they would boycott Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq and keep two
major export terminals shut for now.
Optimism about higher Libyan exports had helped to put
pressure on oil prices since the end of last month when oil
ports shut since last year were reopened.
But Libyan oil production remains at just over 250,000 bpd,
well down from around 1.4 million bpd in mid-2013.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow
separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on secession just five
days before it was to be held, potentially pulling Ukraine back
from the brink of violent dismemberment.
Brent could come under pressure if Putin is serious about
defusing the conflict.
"It looks like geopolitical risk will keep support under the
market, but at the same time the market is oversupplied. So I
think we'll just be going sideways for a while," said Nunan.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)