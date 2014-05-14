* U.S. crude stocks fall in Cushing but rise overall
* Russia backs off demands for gas payment from Ukraine
* Libya's western El Feel oilfield resumes output -NOC
* Protesters still stop restart of Libya's Sharara oilfield
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, May 14 Global oil prices rose on
Wednesday as a draw on U.S. crude stocks at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, contract delivery point and gasoline stocks pushed
Brent and U.S. crude to three week highs.
U.S. crude stocks rose overall last week but inventories at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point fell by 592,000 barrels,
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Gasoline inventories fell by 772,000 barrels along with
distillates, which were down 1.1 million barrels, as refineries
cut output or went down for maintenance before the official
start of the summer driving season just two weeks away.
The Ukraine crisis eased slightly as Russia backed off its
threat to cut Kiev's natural gas supply if the country did not
pay in advance for June. It instead asked that Kiev pay just
part of the "debt" Moscow it owes.
The conciliatory tone did little to reassure European Union
leaders, however, who called the demand "unjustified." Half of
Europe's imports of Russian natural gas go through Ukraine.
Brent crude for June delivery extended gains for a
second day to settle 95 cents higher at $110.19 a barrel, its
highest settlement since April 24. The contract expires
Thursday, a factor that may have exaggerated price gains because
there is a lower volume of trades.
The July contract for Brent, which will become the
front-month contract on Friday, rose 77 cents to settle at
$109.31 a barrel.
U.S. oil settled 67 cents up at $102.37 a barrel, its
highest settlement since April 21.
New York gasoline prices rose nearly 4 cents to
$2.9693 a gallon, its highest settlement this month.
"We saw strong gasoline demand data in the report this
morning, which combined nicely with the reduced oil stocks at
Cushing to encourage futures prices higher," said Richard
Hastings, a macro strategist at Global Hunter Securities.
Traders have also been eyeing Libya, where state officials
and rebel leaders have gone back and forth on agreements to
reopen several oilfields.
The El Feel oilfield, also known as Elephant, resumed
production, Libya's state oil company said on Wednesday, after
protesters agreed to end their blockade of the pipelines
connecting that field to the port of Mellitah.
But the larger 340,000-barrel-per-day El Sharara oilfield
was still closed as its pipeline to the Zawiya port remained
blocked.
China remained a background factor that dampened demand
after data released Tuesday showed softness in the world's
second-largest economy in April. Oil demand has been slowing
there since mid-2013, the International Energy Agency said in a
report.
