* U.S. dollar slumps to 3-month low against Japanese yen
* China new home prices fall to one-year low in April
* Libyan output down; armed men stormed parliament on Sunday
(Updates with settlement prices)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, May 19 U.S. oil prices rose to near
one-month highs on Monday as a weak dollar prompted buying a day
before the June contract's expiration, while Brent prices fell
as slumping global equities outweighed the impact of low Libyan
output.
The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in more than
three months against the yen, which is supportive for oil and
commodities priced in dollars.
Asian and European equities fell after data released late on
Sunday showed growth in average new home prices in China slowed
to a near one-year low in April.
Meanwhile, Libya's major western oilfields, El Sharara and
El Feel, remained shut a week after the government said it
reached a deal with protesters to reopen them. National output
has been capped at 210,000 barrels per day (bpd), far below the
1.4 million bpd produced until mid-2013.
Heavily armed men stormed the parliament in Libya's capital
of Tripoli on Sunday and demanded its suspension, causing Saudi
Arabia to close its embassy and the Algerian state energy firm
Sonatrach to order its 50 workers to leave the country on
Monday.
U.S. crude for June delivery settled 59 cents up at
$102.61 a barrel, its highest settlement since April 22, on
light trading volume ahead of its expiration on Tuesday. The
July contract settled 53 cents higher at $102.11 a
barrel.
Brent crude settled 38 cents lower at $109.37 a
barrel, having climbed to an earlier intra-session high of
$110.33 a barrel on the violence in Libya.
"Libya helped propel the market last night but fell off this
morning," said Tariq Zahir, an analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors
in New York. "The June contract coming off the board helped U.S.
crude because there was not as much volume. Everything was going
to the July contract, which is 50 cents lower (than the June
contract)."
SUPPORT FROM UKRAINE CRISIS
The conflict in Ukraine kept supporting oil, as U.S.
President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande
said Russia faced significant costs if it continues "provocative
and destabilizing behavior."
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces to
return to permanent bases after drills near Ukraine, the Kremlin
said, although the Pentagon said it saw no indication of Russian
troop movement away from the border.
A disruption to Ukraine's natural gas supplies seemed to be
put off for now as Europe's Energy Commissioner said progress
was being made in the gas price dispute between Russia and
Ukraine, with a fresh round of negotiations scheduled for May
26.
Russia supplies around a third of Europe's gas demand, with
about half of the European gas imports from Russia flowing
through Ukraine. In recent weeks, Moscow has threatened to cut
off or reduce Kiev's natural gas if the country does not pay
outstanding debts.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Peg Mackey
in London and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by
Jane Baird, David Gregorio and Paul Simao)