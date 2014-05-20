* Libya output at 210,000 bpd; western oilfields shut
* Total, Sonatrach cut Libyan staff
* U.S. crude stocks seen up 800,000 barrels last week -poll
* Crude stocks fall by 10.3 million barrels - API
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, May 20 Brent rose modestly on Tuesday
supported by instability in Libya, pulling U.S. oil for July
delivery higher in spite of expectations for an increase in
domestic stockpiles.
The El Feel and El Shahara oilfields in western Libya were
still shut more than a week after the government said protests
there were over, an official said, and output was flat at
210,000 barrels a day.
Violence among rival militias and an attack on parliament on
Sunday by armed men claiming loyalty to retired Major General
Khalifa Haftar led French oil major Total SA to cut
its presence in Tripoli and Algerian state energy company
Sonatrach began evacuating workers.
The movement by Haftar may signal an attempt to draw up a
broader anti-Islamist front that risks a wider battle in the
North African state, which is trying to boost oil exports
crucial to the economy.
U.S. commercial crude stockpiles likely surged to their
highest in more than 20 years, a Reuters poll found.
Brent crude settled 32 cents higher at $109.69 a
barrel. U.S. crude for June delivery, which expired
Tuesday, settled 17 cents lower at $102.44, after hitting its
highest price in nearly one month on Monday. U.S. crude for July
delivery settled 22 cents up at $102.33 a barrel.
"I think we are worried about Libya, but it seems that the
market wasn't ever convinced it would be a reliable supplier and
that's why you're not seeing any major follow through moves
higher after the initial spike up on Monday," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
RECORD-HIGH U.S. STOCKS
A Reuters poll found U.S. commercial crude stocks were
expected be up by 800,000 barrels in the week to May 16, while
gasoline stocks likely rose 100,000 barrels and refinery runs
were up 0.6 percent.
U.S. crude stocks rose in the week to May 9, with
inventories rising 947,000 barrels as production
hit a 28-year high of 8.43 million barrels per day, according to
data from the EIA.
A report released after the settlement by the industry group
the American Petroleum Institute showed an unexpected drop in
crude stocks of 10.3 million barrels. The report lent support to
U.S. crude futures for July, which extended gains in
post-settlement trading.
The more closely watched EIA data will come out Wednesday at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
This weekend marks the start of the U.S. summer driving
season with Monday's Memorial Day holiday.
Ukraine is set to hold presidential elections Sunday. A
senior Russian official said the vote risks deepening divisions
absent any "road map" to end the crisis.
