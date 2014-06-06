* Euro zone stimulus may lift region's economy, oil demand
* Oil set for 2nd weekly drop on easing Ukraine tension,
ample supply
* Coming Up: U.S. non-farm payrolls May; 1230 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 6 Brent nudged higher to hover
just under $109 a barrel on Friday, but was set to post a second
straight weekly fall on easing Ukraine tensions and ample
supply.
Optimism that monetary stimulus in the euro zone will lift
economic growth and fuel demand helped limit the recent losses.
Investors are eyeing key jobs data from the United States to
reinforce hopes that the world's largest economy and oil
consumer is on a recovery path.
Brent crude edged up 6 cents to $108.85 a barrel by
0342 GMT. U.S. crude for July delivery was at $102.47 a
barrel, down 1 cent.
"The tension in Russia and Ukraine has eased somewhat post
the Ukrainian elections," said Mark Keenan, head of commodities
research Asia at Societe Generale. Market fatigue from the
three-month long conflict has also eroded some of the risk
premium associated with the issue, he added.
France hopes that a gathering of world leaders in Normandy
on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Allied D-Day
landings will bring a thaw in the Ukraine crisis.
French diplomats say President Francois Hollande hopes to
get Russian President Vladimir Putin to at least shake the hand
of Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko on the sidelines
of the ceremonies, in what could represent a first step in
defusing tensions.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank launched a series of
measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy.
News of the European stimulus measures and elevated overall
crude inventories in the United States have widened Brent's
premium to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CL-LCO1=R to settle
at above $6 a barrel on Thursday after hitting nearly a month's
low earlier in the session.
Total crude inventories remain high in the United States
although new pipeline capacities have drained stocks at WTI's
delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, to the lowest since 2008.
WTI could come under further pressure as high refinery
utilisation rates meant that there is little room to increase
crude throughput, Keenan said, adding that this could widen its
spread with Brent to about $10 a barrel.
"It's likely that crude stocks are going to remain elevated
for the foreseeable future and in turn they will tend to back
out light sweet imports from the U.S. in the future," Keenan
said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)