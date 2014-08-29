* Tensions mount over alleged Russian troops in Ukraine
* U.S. consumer confidence, Midwest factory activity high
* Ample supply, softening demand drag on prices
* OPEC output rises in Aug from July - survey
(Updates with CFTC data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Crude oil prices posted their
second straight monthly losses, despite rising on Friday on
worries that the intensifying Ukraine crisis may trigger more
sanctions and as U.S. economic data portended strong demand in
the world's largest oil consumer.
U.S. crude oil rose for a fourth straight session after data
showed consumer confidence rose in August to a seven-year high,
although consumer spending dipped 0.1 percent.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its
business barometer shot up to 64.3 this month from 52.6 in July.
It was the index's biggest monthly point gain since July 1983
and pointed to continued strength in the manufacturing sector
"The strong data in Chicago manufacturing is making people
think that there could be something going on that will show up
in demand numbers shortly," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
Brent crude oil rose after the government in Kiev said
Russian troops had entered Ukraine in support of pro-Moscow
rebels, intensifying a separatist war and prompting alarm among
Kiev's Western allies, as well as fears of new sanctions that
could target Russia's energy sector.
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of oil, coal and natural
gas, meeting around a third of demand for all those fuels,
according to EU data. It receives in return some $250 billion a
year, or around two-thirds of government revenue.
Brent for October delivery rose 73 cents to settle
at $103.19 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained $1.41 to
$95.96 a barrel.
U.S. crude's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $7.23
a barrel, having touched $7.19, the smallest amount in two weeks
and nearly $2 narrower than Thursday's $9.15.
Both benchmarks pushed higher toward the end of the trading
session, ahead of a long holiday Labor Day weekend in the United
States.
The October contract's premium to September CLc1-CLc2 fell
as low as 43 cents intraday on Thursday, reacting to a fire at
BP's 413,500-barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery, but had
increased to as much as 96 cents intraday on Friday.
"It's war premium, because if you're trading do you want to
trade on a refinery problem that may last a few weeks or the
possibility of war?" said a New York-based futures broker.
SUPPLY GLUT
Even after Friday's increases, oil prices on both sides of
the Atlantic registered their second straight month of losses
with Brent down 2.8 percent and U.S. crude falling 2.3 percent
in August.
The European benchmark oil contract had plunged more than 12
percent from a nine-month high in June to a 14-month low last
week as weak demand led to an oil supply glut.
Analysts said a suspension of Russian oil exports remained
improbable despite the crisis.
West African crude exports to Asia were near record levels
in September, a Reuters survey of traders showed, and the North
Sea market remained well supplied.
Production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) rose despite conflicts in Iraq and Libya.
OPEC, which supplies a third of the world's oil, raised its
output in August from July, with higher supply from Libya,
Angola and Iran, a Reuters survey found.
Money managers and large hedge fund speculators cut their
net long U.S. crude combined futures and options position in New
York and London by 6,250 contracts to 195,684 in the week to
August 26, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Henning
Gloystein and David Sheppard in London, Florence Tan in
Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, Keiron Henderson, Dale Hudson,
Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)